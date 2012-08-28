A labourer works inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The NSE metals sub-index slumps 3.8 percent, after falling 1.8 percent over the previous two sessions, on growing worries commodity prices have peaked, especially given continued signs of slowing demand from China.

"Indian steel players have started to offer discounts in a bid to attract buyers. However, there have been no production cuts with most steel mills building inventories on lackluster demand," domestic brokerage Relegate said in a note.

JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) falls 3.1 percent, while Tata Steel (TISC.NS) loses 2.7 percent.

India's largest aluminum producer Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) drops 4.4 percent, while non-ferrous metals and mining company Sterlite Industries STRL.NS is down 5.9 percent.