By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russia's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest is expecting sales to fall 20-30 percent in 2012 due to depressed prices, chief executive Eduard Potapov said on Thursday, adding that the firm has no immediate plans to revisit IPO ambitions.

"The price of iron ore has fallen and we expect EBITDA and revenue will be down about 20-30 percent," Potapov told reporters at the Troika Dialog Forum, adding that 2011 revenue was around $10 billion.

Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club and Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian firms that planned to go public in 2008, but canceled its plans due to the financial crisis.

The company said last year that it could list up to 20 percent of its shares in London, but Potapov said on Thursday that a share sale was no longer imminent.

"We will await favourable economic conditions and they don't exist right now ... if the valuation is suitable then shareholders will take such a decision. When? In 3-5 years," Potapov said.

The chief executive said the company, which also has major steel production assets in Russia, is worth about $18-$20 billion.

Metalloinvest produced 40.1 million tonnes of iron ore last year, up 9 percent from 2010.

It sells more than 60 percent of its iron ore, pellets and other products in Russia and China, the world's leading steel producer.

Potapov also said that Metalloinvest has debts of $5.6 billion, and that $800 million of this amount comes due in 2012.

Metalloinvest can repay the funds from operating cash flow or by refinancing debt, he added.

When asked if the iron miner would post a net profit in 2012 despite the sharp decline in revenue, Potapov replied, "Of course."

He did not provide any further details.