* CEO says iron ore prices have fallen
* Says share sale no longer imminent
* Says 2011 iron ore output rose 9 percent
By Alfred Kueppers
MOSCOW, Feb 2 Russia's largest iron ore
miner Metalloinvest is expecting sales to fall 20-30 percent in
2012 due to depressed prices, chief executive Eduard Potapov
said on Thursday, adding that the firm has no immediate plans to
revisit IPO ambitions.
"The price of iron ore has fallen and we expect EBITDA and
revenue will be down about 20-30 percent," Potapov told
reporters at the Troika Dialog Forum, adding that 2011 revenue
was around $10 billion.
Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club and
Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov, was one of several Russian
firms that planned to go public in 2008, but canceled its plans
due to the financial crisis.
The company said last year that it could list up to 20
percent of its shares in London, but Potapov said on Thursday
that a share sale was no longer imminent.
"We will await favourable economic conditions and they don't
exist right now ... if the valuation is suitable then
shareholders will take such a decision. When? In 3-5 years,"
Potapov said.
The chief executive said the company, which also has major
steel production assets in Russia, is worth about $18-$20
billion.
Metalloinvest produced 40.1 million tonnes of iron ore last
year, up 9 percent from 2010.
It sells more than 60 percent of its iron ore, pellets and
other products in Russia and China, the world's leading steel
producer.
Potapov also said that Metalloinvest has debts of $5.6
billion, and that $800 million of this amount comes due in 2012.
Metalloinvest can repay the funds from operating cash flow
or by refinancing debt, he added.
When asked if the iron miner would post a net profit in 2012
despite the sharp decline in revenue, Potapov replied, "Of
course."
He did not provide any further details.