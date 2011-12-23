MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian bank VTB acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov after agreeing to cancel his more than $1.5 billion debt, the Vedomosti daily reported on Friday.

Citing sources close to the deal, the newspaper wrote that Anisimov had borrowed the amount from state-controlled VTB during the crisis in 2008, pledging a 10 percent Metalloinvest stake as collateral.

Anisimov has been trying to unload the stake for some time, and in March reports appeared in the local press that Sberbank could pay $2.5 billion for it.

Russian stakeholders have struggled to unload metals and mining stakes in 2011 as investors shunned the shares citing concerns about high valuations and political risk.

Metalloinvest, controlled by Alisher Usmanov, said in February that it would take a decision in a possible share sale in the second half of 2011, but its plans never materialised.

Earlier, sources told Vedomosti that Metalloinvest had a valuation of about $20-$30 billion, indicating that Anisimov relinquished his stake for far less than the company's former value.

He could not be reached for immediate comment on the deal.

VTB acquired the stake following a tender process organised by Deutsche Bank, Vedomosti reported, citing sources. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2012.

The miner produced 35.1 million tonnes of iron ore concentrate in 2010, up 18 percent from the previous year.

It also operates two major Russian steel mills and a plant in the United Arab Emirates, achieving total output of 6.1 million tonnes in 2010, down 6 percent from 2009. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers)