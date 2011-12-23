(Adds source confirming deal, Metalloinvest comment)
MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian bank VTB
acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore
miner Metalloinvest from minority shareholder Vasily Anisimov
for a price of between $2 billion and $3 billion, a source close
to the deal said on Friday.
The source said the stake sale would more than cover a loan
of $1.5 billion taken out by Anisimov in 2008 from VTB, against
which he pledged a 10 percent stake in Metalloinvest as
collateral.
"There was an open auction to sell this stake. VTB won. It
was a market price," the source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
The source confirmed a report in the Vedomosti daily, which
said that Deutsche Bank had organised the sale at a tender on
Wednesday, and that Anisimov's vehicle Coalco had signed terms
with VTB on Thursday.
Anisimov has been trying to unload the stake for some time,
and in March reports appeared in the local press that Sberbank
could pay $2.5 billion for it.
Russian stakeholders have struggled to dispose of metals and
mining stakes in 2011 as investors shunned the shares citing
concerns about high valuations and political risk.
Metalloinvest, controlled by Alisher Usmanov, said in
February that it would take a decision on a possible share sale
in the second half of 2011, but its plans never materialised.
A Metalloinvest spokesperson said the company "welcomed"
VTB's entry as a shareholder, but declined further comment.
Earlier, sources told Vedomosti that Metalloinvest had a
valuation of about $20-$30 billion, indicating that Anisimov
relinquished his stake for far less than the company's former
value.
The miner produced 35.1 million tonnes of iron ore
concentrate in 2010, up 18 percent from the previous year.
It also operates two major Russian steel mills and a plant
in the United Arab Emirates, achieving total output of 6.1
million tonnes in 2010, down 6 percent from 2009.
