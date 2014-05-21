HONG KONG May 21 Metallurgical Corp of China
Ltd (MCC) said on Wednesday four of its
employees working on a construction project in Vietnam were
killed and 126 injured during anti-China protests last week over
a disputed area in the South China Sea.
The four MCC workers killed were double the number of
fatalities previously confirmed by the Vietnamese and Chinese
governments.
Thousands of Vietnamese set fire to factories and stormed
industrial zones in the south to protest against Chinese oil
drilling in a part of the sea claimed by Hanoi.
MCC said protesters smashed, looted and burned foreign
enterprises in Vietnam on May 14, including the construction
site of Formosa Plastics' Ha Tinh Steel Plant, where some of its
employees were working.
Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group, one of the
companies worst affected by the anti-China riots, told Reuters
on Monday that work at its steel facility in central Vietnam had
partially resumed and it hoped all operations would return to
normal as soon as possible.
"The lives and safety of the company's 3,565 employees were
under severe harm and threat," the Chinese engineering
contractor said.
The first group of people injured at the Ha Tinh project,
totalling 307 Chinese, had been evacuated to Chengdu in China's
Sichhuan province on Sunday and were in hospital, it said.
A second batch of workers, totalling 3,567, were evacuated
to Haikou port in Hainan province.
Most of the Chinese employees from the steel project in Ha
Tinh had returned to China safely, the company said, although a
handful stayed behind.
Fighting between Vietnamese and Chinese workers broke out in
central Ha Tinh province last Wednesday, killing two people and
wounding 140, the government in Hanoi said. China's foreign
ministry also put the casualties at two dead and 100 injured,
state news agency Xinhua said.
Most large companies operating in industrial parks hit by
anti-China riots in Vietnam have resumed operations,
underscoring the irresistible pull of Vietnam as a low-cost
manufacturing hub with a relatively skilled workforce.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)