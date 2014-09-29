BRIEF-Kandi Technologies receives third 2015 government subsidy payment for EV sales
* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015
Sept 29 Metall Zug AG : * Says nominates Beat Spalinger as delegate of the board of directors of
Belimed AG and as new CEO of Belimed * Says Beat Spalinger will take over the operational management of Belimed on Oct. 1 * Says Beat Spalinger will acquire with own funds a minority stake of a maximum
of 3% in Belimed AG * Further company coverage
* Happy Venus to sell to five independent third parties ("purchasers"), and purchasers agreed to purchase 238.8 million shares in co for HK$1.21 billion