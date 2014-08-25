BRIEF-PCM Inc Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP EPS $0.26
* Pcm inc- raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 13.75% to 14.25% to a range of 14.0%-14.5% for each of remaining quarters in 2017
Aug 25 Aug 25 Metall Zug AG : * Says H1 net sales CHF 417.7 million versus CHF 419.7 million year ago * Says H1 net income CHF 31.9 million versus CHF 70.8 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 26.7 million versus CHF 22.9 million year ago * Sees EBIT for the full year 2014 to be on a par with the previous year * Sees 2014 result no longer able to benefit from extraordinary effects of Zug
estates holding ag shares and will be lower than in 2013 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1AM2JhR] * Further company coverage
* Sharp will spend several billion yen to buy the Vietnamese arm of sharp takaya electronic industry, of which sharp owns a 40% stake- Nikkei