Aug 25 Aug 25 Metall Zug AG : * Says H1 net sales CHF 417.7 million versus CHF 419.7 million year ago * Says H1 net income CHF 31.9 million versus CHF 70.8 million year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 26.7 million versus CHF 22.9 million year ago * Sees EBIT for the full year 2014 to be on a par with the previous year * Sees 2014 result no longer able to benefit from extraordinary effects of Zug

estates holding ag shares and will be lower than in 2013