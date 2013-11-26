FRANKFURT Nov 26 Germany's financial watchdog
BaFin has started a probe into suspected manipulation of
benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Wall Street
Journal Deutschland website reported on Tuesday.
Regulators across the globe have increased oversight of the
financial sector, and banks' reputations have been battered by a
series of scandals, including trying to manipulate key benchmark
rates such as the Libor inter-bank lending rates.
"Apart from Libor and Euribor, BaFin is also looking into
other benchmark setting procedures at individual banks such as
for gold and silver prices," a BaFin spokesman was quoted as
saying by WSJ Deutschland.
The report also said that similar investigations were under
way in the United States and Britain, without citing sources.
Officials at BaFin were not immediately available to comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ken Wills)