By Andy Home
LONDON, May 17 What's happened to the industrial
metals complex?
After a super-charged rally from a January 2016 low of
2049.00 the London Metal Exchange (LME) index of major contracts
topped out at 2926.10 in the first quarter and has since
fallen back to a current 2,732.20.
There is much divergence by individual metal according to
supply specifics, but it is the demand side of the fundamental
ledger that has dulled the metals' shine.
And, as ever with this part of the commodities universe,
this is all about China.
Having been caught out by the strength of policy stimulus
last year, industrial metals are now reacting increasingly
negatively to Beijing's shift to policy tightening.
For many, it seems, China has gone from metallic buy to
metallic sell.
But are they right?
SELLING CHINA
The first commodity to signal a collective change of stance
about the Chinese demand outlook was iron ore.
Just as the Dalian contract's sharp rally this
time last year heralded a new stimulus-fuelled infrastructure
and property boom, so its recent slide has been taken as a sign
that the Chinese policy cycle has turned again.
It's noticeable that volumes and open interest have picked
up as Dalian iron ore has fallen, suggesting it is being used to
express a negative view on China's immediate growth prospects.
The LME base metals suite has more recently been infected by
the same bear bug.
Speculative money has been steadily leaving the market over
the recent weeks with money manager net length sliding pretty
much across the board since late February.
Nickel has been the worst hit, aluminium the least affected,
reflecting the former's overwhelmingly negative and the latter's
more positive supply picture.
The LME's Commitments of Traders Report suggests that money
men are still net long all the contracts, but there is a
well-known long bias in the weekly publication.
LME broker Marex Spectron's alternative take on speculative
positioning is that money men are net short on zinc, nickel and
tin, neutral on lead and marginally long on copper.
Only aluminium is still showing a sizeable net long,
according to Marex, and even that is much reduced relative to
earlier this year.
A TURN OF THE CYCLE
In truth, the metal markets are following a pre-written
script.
Rewind to London LME Week last October and everyone was
short-term bullish but medium-term wary on China.
In particular, there was consensus concern that the momentum
of Beijing's stimulus package would fade around the second
quarter of 2017 causing a slowdown in key metals-intensive parts
of the Chinese economy.
Such fears now look well placed.
Stimulus has given way to credit tightening as Beijing looks
to damp down speculative excess and force banks to clean up
off-balance-sheet exposure.
Industrial production and fixed asset investment growth have
accordingly slowed.
Purchasing managers indices, both official and unofficial,
are falling, suggesting that manufacturing activity has recently
topped out.
And China's metallic imports are running at subdued levels.
Those of refined copper, for example, slumped by almost 28
percent year-on-year in the first quarter.
All of which, it could be argued, was what people were
expecting six months or so ago.
Graphic on relative price performance of Shanghai rebar and
hot rolled coil steel: tmsnrt.rs/2qQRauk
SHADES OF GREY
Except that the overall picture within China is much more
nuanced than it at first appears.
Consider, for example, the relative price performance so far
this year of two Shanghai-traded steel contracts.
Hot rolled coil, which is used across the
manufacturing spectrum, has fallen by around eight percent in
price since the start of January.
Rebar, which is primarily used in construction, is, by
contrast, still up by 15 percent on the year-start.
This seems all the more surprising given the well-flagged
measures Beijing has taken to cool resurgent property inflation
in some of its top cities.
But, as Goldman Sachs points out in a recent research note,
slowdown in some cities is feeding spill-over activity into
others. ("Metal Detector: China fears subside", May 16, 2017)
Arguing that "the best lead indicator for (property)
activity is property sales", the bank suggests that even if
national sales stagnated at April levels for the rest of the
year, it would translate into annual 2017 growth of 17 percent,
much higher than current consensus.
It also notes that "there appears to be a strong
infrastructure pipeline through Q2 and Q3 2017".
That leaves the core manufacturing sector as the prime point
of Chinese demand softness.
You may not agree with Goldman's overall bullish view of the
current Chinese metals economy but its comments on the continued
relative strength of property do tally with the performance gap
that has opened up between the two main Shanghai steel contracts
so far this year.
CAVEAT VENDITOR?
Despite all the hoop-la that greeted U.S. President Donald
Trump's promised infrastructure spend late last year, it's the
turn of the Chinese policy cycle that continues to dictate the
rhythm of industrial metal prices.
Ferrous contracts such as Dalian iron ore picked up the
change of beat earliest but the same "sell China" theme is now
spreading across the base metals complex.
Among the major contracts, only aluminium is holding its own
thanks to the potential supply upheaval promised by China's
environmental clampdown on its smelter sector.
Everything else is being pressured lower with the LME
"Street" keeping a watchful eye on the aggressive selling,
widely assumed to be coming from Chinese fund players, that is
hitting the complex daily.
The only problem is that this time the policy cycle is
turning in a more nuanced way than the metal markets have got
used to.
Has Beijing learnt the lessons of its previous "boom and
bust" metallic credit cycle?
It's starting to look that way. And if it has, selling
metals as a proxy for selling an approaching Chinese "bust" may
prove an expensive mistake.
