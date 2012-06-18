UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
SHANGHAI, June 18 London copper surged over 1 percent on Monday to its highest since May 30 after after pro-bailout parties in Greece won a slim parliamentary majority on Sunday, easing fears that Greece may exit the euro zone.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.4 percent to a session high of $7,615 a tonne.
The New Democracy and PASOK parties, which support a bailout that could save the country from bankruptcy, could form a slim parliamentary majority after elections on Sunday.
The euro and risk currencies also jumped in response on Monday and Asian share markets opened higher. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.