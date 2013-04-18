* Shanghai copper tumbles 4 pct, hits limit down * ShFE aluminium, zinc fall to more than four-year lows * LME nickel hits lowest since July 2009 * Coming Up; U.S. Weekly jobless claims at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, April 18 London copper fell as much as 4 percent on Thursday to below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since October 2011 due to worries about the global economy's health and losses in commodities overall, sending Shanghai copper limit down. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a session low of $6,800 a tonne, its weakest since Oct. 20, 2011. It was down 2.32 percent at $6,915.75 by 0717 GMT. Appetite for industrial metals has been eroded by a slowing pace of growth in China and a fitful recovery in the United States, while gold's historic fall has tarnished the allure of the sector for investors, said analyst Judy Zhu at Standard Chartered in Shanghai "Confidence in commodities as an asset class has been damaged by the tumble in gold prices," she said. U.S. gold futures fell more than 2 percent to a session low of $1,335.60 an ounce on Thursday as holdings on SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, slipped to their lowest level since April 2010. Gold has been hit by uncertainty over how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its easy money policy, prompting investors to dump their holdings. China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013 as the annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year, official data showed this week. But overall, Zhu said that fundamental demand for copper in top consumer China was not bad. Stockpiles at copper fabricators such as makers of tubes that are used in air conditioners have been rising but they are not yet fully stocked, leaving room for further purchases, she said. "We have seen some of them buying copper to replenish their stockpiles," she said. "Consumers are quite happy with current prices," she added. Losses in LME copper triggered a steep sell-off in other metals, with the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hitting limit down of 4 percent at 50,530 yuan ($8,200) a tonne The most active aluminium and zinc contracts on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to their lowest in more than four years, lead hit another contract trough and LME nickel tumbled to the weakest since July 2009. HOLDING BACK Several traders said wholesale bargain hunting had not yet been seen in China, suggesting traders are sidelined to see if prices fall further. "Chinese clients haven't really been pricing their quotas aggressively at these levels yet. Guess they're waiting for a further drop on the LME," said a source at a trading house. Physical premiums have nearly doubled since mid-March to $120, according to Chinese price providers SMM and Shmet, reflecting increasing appetite for physical metal as prices have fallen, and during the seasonally strongest Spring quarter for demand.(www.shmet.com)(www.smm.cn/yangshan/index.php) Base metals prices at 0717 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 6915.75 -164.25 -2.32 -12.78 SHFE CU FUT AUG3 50530 -2110 -4.01 -12.40 HG COPPER MAY3 312.30 -6.45 -2.02 -14.50 LME Alum 1880.00 -15.00 -0.79 -9.22 SHFE AL FUT JUL3 14550 -50 -0.34 -5.18 LME Zinc 1853.75 -23.25 -1.24 -10.16 SHFE ZN FUT JUL3 14290 -1255 -8.07 -8.07 LME Nickel 15334.00 -91.00 -0.59 -10.61 LME Lead 1997.75 -24.25 -1.20 -14.63 SHFE PB FUT 13610.00 -400.00 -2.86 -10.75 LME Tin 20040.00 -360.00 -1.76 -14.36 LME/Shanghai arb^ Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)