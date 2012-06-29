SHANGHAI, June 29 London copper rose more than 2 percent on Friday after European leaders agreed to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks and allow them to be recapitalised without adding to government debt, easing fears over Italy and Spain.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 2.1 percent to a session high of $7,538.50 before paring some gains to stand at $7,527.75 by 0552 GMT.

European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy said the aim of the latest initiatives by the region's leaders was to create a supervisory mechanism involving the European Central Bank by the end of this year, and to break the "vicious circle" between banks and sovereign governments.

Despite the relief rally, lingering worries over the global economy, including concerns about a fragile economic recovery in the United States, are still expected to put a cap on gains, keeping copper on track for its worst quarter since the second half of 2011. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)