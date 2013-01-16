LONDON Jan 16 Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank, is due to leave the bank, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.

A spokesman at the bank was not immediately available to comment.

The source did not give a reason for the departure, but added that Key had been splitting his time between London and his native New Zealand for the past year or so.

Last month, sources said Deutsche's global head of commodities, David Silbert, was leaving as the bank made steep staff cuts at its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.

At the time, one source familiar with the developments said Deutsche had no plans to exit any of its commodities trading businesses despite downsizing the operation.

Deutsche, together with Barclays and J.P. Morgan , broke into the commodities arena in the last decade with acquisitions or aggressive growth to challenge established veterans Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

But all five had to shrink operations after the 2008 financial crisis in the face of rising regulations and a regulatory crackdown on proprietary trading, when deals are done by banks for themselves rather than on behalf of clients. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Louise Heavens)