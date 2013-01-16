LONDON Jan 16 Raymond Key, global head of
metals trading at Deutsche Bank, is due to leave the
bank, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday.
A spokesman at the bank was not immediately available to
comment.
The source did not give a reason for the departure, but
added that Key had been splitting his time between London and
his native New Zealand for the past year or so.
Last month, sources said Deutsche's global head of
commodities, David Silbert, was leaving as the bank made steep
staff cuts at its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks.
At the time, one source familiar with the developments said
Deutsche had no plans to exit any of its commodities trading
businesses despite downsizing the operation.
Deutsche, together with Barclays and J.P. Morgan
, broke into the commodities arena in the last decade
with acquisitions or aggressive growth to challenge established
veterans Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
But all five had to shrink operations after the 2008
financial crisis in the face of rising regulations and a
regulatory crackdown on proprietary trading, when deals are done
by banks for themselves rather than on behalf of clients.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Veronica Brown and Louise
Heavens)