By Andy Home
LONDON, Nov 24 The money men are returning to
the base metals markets.
The speculative surges on China's mainland commodity
exchanges may be grabbing the headlines as the authorities tweak
trading and margin rates to try and cool the animal spirits of
the retail investment crowd.
However, outside of China, managed money is flooding into
the likes of copper, nickel and aluminium.
Some of it is "hot" money, computer trading programmes
reacting to rapidly changing chart pictures and riding the
resulting momentum.
That has been particularly true of copper, which
earlier this month punched upwards out of the $4,320-5,130 range
that had defined the London market for a year.
But heavier-weight, longer-term investors are also returning
to the industrial metals sector for the first time in years.
It may not feel like it to those in the business of
producing and trading physical metals but the funds at least
seem to think the cycle has turned.
Graphic on money manager positions on COMEX copper:
Graphic on money manager positions on LME metals:
SYSTEMATIC FUNDS RUSH IN
The London Metal Exchange's (LME) Commitments of Traders
Report (COTR) shows funds adding net length across the spectrum
of the exchange's base metals contracts.
Money managers' net long positioning on copper hit 70,061
contracts last Thursday (Nov. 17), the highest reading since the
LME introduced its report in July 2014.
In the London aluminium market, net money manager length hit
a record high of 177,445 lots on Nov. 14. In nickel it happened
last month.
Even in those contracts where fresh records haven't been
set, such as zinc, lead and tin, there has still been a
significant build-out of long positioning since the start of the
year.
True, the LME's COTR isn't everyone's favourite data-set due
to problems with how different types of player are classified.
And it has only been running since 2014.
But there is plenty of corroborative evidence of the new
fund rush.
LME broker Marex Spectron, for example, publishes its own
analysis of speculative positioning and it estimates the fund
long on copper reached 37 percent of open interest last week,
the largest collective position since April 2006.
And further confirmation comes from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission's report on copper positioning on the CME's
contract in the United States. It has just recorded the largest
net long by money managers since the report was published in its
current format in 2006.
Many of the funds captured by the "money manager" category
of both COTRs are trend- and momentum-following and the build of
long positioning has coincided with emerging bullish chart
patterns over the last couple of months.
Remember that before going stratospheric just after the U.S.
presidential election, LME copper had already notched up almost
two weeks of consecutive higher closes, precisely the sort of
technical signal that will attract systematic trading
programmes.
HEAVY-WEIGHT FUNDS ON THE MOVE
But it's not just the faster, hotter money that is returning
to the industrial metals space.
It's been increasingly clear for several months now that
commodities are back on the radar of some of the longer-term
heavy-weight investment players as well.
Barclays Capital estimates that commodity investment flows
were running at all-time highs of $62.3 billion in the first
nine months of this year.
And while the flows were initially channeled into specific
sectors such as precious metals, the evolving trend has been one
of increased allocation into broader commodity indices.
In the case of base metals, this has represented the first
net inflow of this type of investment money since 2012.
Kevin Norrish, who authors Barclay's regular "Commodity
Investor" reports, suggests that funds are returning for three
reasons.
Firstly, prices have rebuilt from multi-year lows
experienced either late 2015 or early this year. Commodity
indices were up between eight and thirteen percent in the
January-September period, the best return on money for many
years.
Secondly, commodities have decoupled from other financial
instruments, revitalising the idea that they can act as
portfolio balancers.
Thirdly, the spectre of inflation is once again unsettling
fund managers, reviving the sector's reputation as an inflation
hedge.
Such were always supposed to be the reasons for pension
funds allocating a small part of their portfolio to commodities.
But the rationale for such investment took a battering in
the years after 2009-2010, when deflation was more a concern
than inflation, commodities moved in close correlation with
other risk assets and most experienced significant and prolonged
price falls.
TURN OF THE CYCLE?
Does the return of the money men signal that the base metals
cycle is grinding from bear to bull market?
Goldman Sachs, for one, believes so.
"While the knee jerk reaction of copper and iron ore prices
to a Trump victory was likely too much too quickly, we believe
that commodity markets are entering a cyclically stronger
environment after a mid-cycle pause as evidenced by the recent
reacceleration in global (purchasing manager indices)."
That comment accompanied a recommendation to overweight
commodities on a three- and 12-month basis by going long the
enhanced Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI).
The enhanced version of the S&P GSCI is a modified version
of the main index "to which certain dynamic, timing and rolling
rules are applied", with Goldman preferring this particular
format "to reduce the current negative carry on oil" - which
means the large contango in the oil market to you and me.
Energy is the biggest single component in the GSCI, but
industrial metals account for 10.33 percent in terms of dollar
weighting.
That means more of the trickle-down flow of money into base
metals already picked up by Barclays.
In the eyes of the industrial metals supply chain, the mass
inflow of fund money is always going to be a mixed blessing,
bringing with it the potential for increased volatility and
"irrational exuberance".
Speakers at this week's CESCO copper conference in Shanghai
were unanimous in expressing caution about the runaway rally of
the last month.
History, however, suggests that the money men see the
turning point in industrial cycles earlier than those directly
involved in the supply chain.
And right now the money men are making a collective call
that the worst is over for a sector that was still in meltdown
at the start of this year.
