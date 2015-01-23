BRIEF-Investment Friends Capital to write down 355,000 zlotys on IFEA shares
* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares
NEW YORK Jan 23 Goldman Sachs in a report seen by Reuters on Friday slashed its 2015 price forecasts for several base metals due to cost deflation while raising their estimate for gold.
The investment bank lowered its influential 2015 price forecasts for copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, nickel and platinum, the report showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Marcy Nicholson)
* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares
* Intended private placement of ca. 481.000 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses