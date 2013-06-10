* Modest increase seen in hedging of aluminium, zinc, lead

* Copper producers waiting to see if prices decline further

* Some mining firms worry about investor opposition

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, June 10 Some mining companies have stepped up their hedging of industrial metals as prices have fallen, but many others are holding back, wary about shareholder opposition to the practice.

The forward selling of aluminium, zinc and lead has increased modestly, but not of copper, which is regarded as the benchmark base metal that is often targeted by speculators and investors, analysts and industry sources said.

"I think there's still some reluctance as it is seen that the investor wants exposure to copper or zinc ... and therefore (a mining firm) is reluctant to alienate that investor by putting in place hedges," analyst Daniel Brebner at Deutsche Bank said.

"But in an environment where prices may start to decline in real terms as they did in the 1980s and 1990s, it may make a certain amount of sense to try to ensure the future of these businesses."

Three-month copper futures on the London Metal Exchange, the top marketplace for industrial metals, have slid 14 percent since February, when it touched the highest level this year at $8,346, to $7,160 a tonne on Monday.

Declining economic growth and weak demand in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, has spurred many analysts to cut forecasts, including at Goldman Sachs which in April cut its 12-month copper estimate to $7,000 a tonne from $8,000.

BHP, NORILSK NOT INTERESTED

The world's biggest mining group, BHP Billiton , has not changed its opposition to hedging and prefers to be exposed to spot prices, spokesman Ruban Yogarajah said.

"We're not hedging our output to mitigate against falling prices, although sometimes we're in the market. We have a contract with a customer at a certain price, and you go into the market to ensure you get the price of the day."

BHP executives have said the group's wide spread of products, ranging from minerals to oil and gas, provides a natural hedge, because some may decline while others rise.

Industry sources have reported more interest in hedging from some mining firms this year.

This appeared to be confirmed by Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's biggest nickel producer. In April, a company source said that Norilsk might launch a hedging programme after it signed a deal with Sherbank that included possible "metal price insurance".

Last week, however, Artem Pozdnyakov, head of corporate finance said, "Norilsk Nickel is not considering the possibility of hedging prices for its metals now." He did not provide further details.

Analyst Gayle Berry at Barclays in London said there has been a modest increase in hedging in aluminium, lead and zinc.

Forward selling in aluminium at 12-18 months has been supported by a strong forward curve, while hedging in zinc and lead has been at four to six months, she added.

In some cases, hedging does not kick off until a decline in prices gains momentum and producers panic, she said.

"What the copper producers are saying now is that, 'We'd rather wait and see what happens to prices and see if they come off very far before we look at doing hedging'," she said.

"They seem to be waiting to see if prices start falling back into the $6,000s again before hedging."

In April, copper touched an 18-month low of $6,762.25 a tonne.