LONDON, Sept 21 ICBC Standard Bank has cut back its base metals business and the global head of the operation has departed, three sources close to the bank said on Wednesday.

Six employees have left in recent weeks, including Mark Thompson, head of base metals trading, and analyst Leon Westgate. The bank was not immediately available to comment.

ICBC Standard Bank was formed in February last year when Industrial and Commercial Bank of China acquired a 60 percent stake in the global markets business of South Africa's Standard Bank.

It specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities. The move was understood to be part of an ongoing cost-cutting programme, the sources said.

