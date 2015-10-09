Oct 9 The global zinc market is forecast to have a surplus of 88,000 tonnes this year, but is expected to see a deficit of 152,000 tonnes next year, the International Lead and Zinc Study Group said on Friday.

The group also said after its annual meetings that the global lead market is forecast to have a surplus of 97,000 tonnes in 2016, compared to "a close balance" this year. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)