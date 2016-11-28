(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
* tmsnrt.rs/2frYoQ8
By Andy Home
LONDON, Nov 28 What on earth is going on in the
lead market?
This most unglamorous of industrial metals has just burst
into bullish flames.
On the London market the price of lead for three-month
delivery jumped by $150 per tonne, or seven percent,
between the Thursday and Friday close.
It has surged another $140 on Monday morning to hit a
five-year high of $2,565.50 per tonne.
This is a rally made in China, where the Shanghai Future
Exchange's (ShFE) contract has gone super nova with both price
and open interest hitting their highest levels since lead
started trading in 2011.
Or maybe that should read "another" rally made in China
because Shanghai lead seems to have been caught up by the
speculative craze sweeping across the whole commodities
spectrum.
What's interesting about lead, though, is that there is no
fig leaf of rationality to explain its stratospheric take-off.
Rather, it acts as a warning that irrational exuberance is
back with a vengeance in the metals markets.
DESPERATELY SEEKING A NARRATIVE
Animal spirits are running rampant across China's mainland
commodity markets.
In the metals-trading space this really started with ferrous
contracts such as Dalian iron ore and Shanghai steel rebar, but
the bullish wave has rolled into the likes of copper, aluminium
and zinc.
It is human nature to try to "explain" such dramatic moves
by finding a narrative in which to wrap them.
The emerging storyline is one of stronger-than-expected
Chinese construction and the promise of more infrastructure
spend to come.
You can add a seasoning of the "Trump factor" to the mix in
the form of the U.S. president-elect's own promise to copy the
Chinese model of spending on roads and railways as a way of
stimulating growth.
The problem when it comes to lead, though, is that however
many new roads, railways and airports are built in either China
or the United States, it won't make a jot of difference to
lead's usage profile.
The world has spent the last several decades engineering
lead out of just about everything other than automotive
batteries due to its toxicity.
There is future potential for lead batteries to grab a slice
of the grid storage market but, for now at least, lead is all
about trucks and cars.
The global vehicle fleet will continue growing and so too
will the amount of lead used to power it, even the hybrid and
electric components, but there has been no new policy
announcements by either Beijing or Donald Trump to suggest any
step-change in that growth rate.
On the supply side, lead is taking some collateral hits from
the closure and mothballing of zinc mine capacity. The two are
sister metals insofar as they often occur in the same deposits.
But even as the raw materials chain tightens, there is
little evidence of flow-through to the refined metal market.
Stocks of lead held in London Metal Exchange (LME)
warehouses are little changed so far this year.
China's trade with the rest of the world is largely flat
with a slight bias to exports, particularly of lead in
fabricated form.
The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) is
forecasting significant supply shortfalls in the refined zinc
market both this year and next.
But when it comes to lead, the outlook is one of
supply-demand surplus to the tune of 42,000 tonnes this year and
23,000 tonnes in 2017.
Graphic on Shanghai lead price, open interest and volume:
tmsnrt.rs/2frYoQ8
SHANGHAI SURPRISE
Lead's fundamental story, in other words, is pretty boring.
True, there should be some seasonal lift over the northern
hemisphere winter as more car batteries fail and need replacing.
But since we're already entering the "battery kill" season,
any preemptive stocking by battery manufacturers should already
be in the price.
All of which explains why the London lead price has spent
much of the year shuffling sideways.
No-one was expecting much price upside any time soon.
That much is evident from the LME options market.
Open interest on call options, which confer the right to buy
at a fixed price level at a future date, often acts as a
thermometer of bullish spirits.
But the highest open strike price on lead call options in
December is $2,400 per tonne, a level that has already been
blown away by Friday's action.
And the highest call option strike price with open interest
across the whole of the first half of next year is $2,500 (150
lots in March).
It's just no-one told the Chinese how boring lead was going
to be.
The Shanghai lead contract has seen almost 1,442,670 lots of
turnover so far this month, already exceeding the previous
record of 1,021,210 set in August 2014 and dwarfing the monthly
average of 330,800 in the first 10 months of this year.
Market open interest has rapidly increased from 51,132 lots
at the end of September to 75,460 lots as of Friday, also an
all-time record.
As open interest has surged, so too has the price,
signalling the same bullish exuberance that has rolled across
the rest of the commodity universe in mainland China.
IRRATIONAL EXUBERANCE
While such exuberance can be partly explained by the
continuation of and activation of pro-growth policies in China
and the United States respectively, lead doesn't lend itself to
such rationalisation.
Lead's own lack of supporting fundamental narrative should
act as a warning sign that there is more than a little
irrationality in all this exuberance.
"Irrational exuberance" was a phrase coined by former Fed
Chairman Alan Greenspan in a speech in 1996.
"How do we know when irrational exuberance has unduly
escalated asset values, which then become subject to unexpected
and prolonged contractions?" Greenspan was at the time referring
specifically to Japan's lost economic decade of the 1990s but
his comments are now remembered for foreshadowing the bursting
of the dotcom bubble a few years later.
And they appear particularly relevant again to the bull
mania gripping China's commodity exchanges.
Everyone agrees that these sharp rallies have been too much
too soon. Some day of reckoning, it follows, must be coming.
But the problem for those trying to trade against the rising
trend is that, to quote another famous economist, this time John
Maynard Keynes, markets "can stay irrational longer than you can
stay solvent".
It still doesn't mean lead's eye-watering rally is rational,
though.
(Editing by David Evans)