By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 29 Traders at commodity
heavyweights JPMorgan, Mitsubishi Corp and Trafigura are
declining to give price assessments to reporting agencies for
key metals like copper and aluminium in the wake of the Libor
rate-rigging scandal and the Platts oil-price probe.
While the move by individual traders or trade teams does not
yet threaten the validity of recognised metals benchmarks, it
constitutes an unwelcome side-effect of rigorous legislation
proposed by the EU on commodity benchmarks.
EU regulators last month published a draft law on financial
benchmarks, aimed at regulating price reporting agencies (PRAs)
and banking panels compiling benchmarks of pan-EU significance,
plus market sources who submit data to them.
The draft law follows public outrage at European banks for
fixing the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) late last year
and an EU probe this year into suspected manipulation of oil
benchmarks compiled by Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financial Inc
.
Although the proposed law will likely focus on Libor and
some widely used oil indexes, it has unnerved some in metals,
who see their benchmarks as especially vulnerable to charges of
"manipulation".
"If they want to regulate the market, no problem, but you
can't force people to quote numbers. I won't quote anything, I
will only quote to my customers," said an industry source at a
commodity trade house.
PRAs like Platts and Metal Bulletin canvass producers,
consumers, brokers, and traders for their assessment of a
metal's benchmark price. The identity of these participants is
not revealed, and the assessments they give can be based on bids
and offers rather than actual deals done.
Metal benchmarks compiled by PRAs are used to price
multi-million dollar industrial deals. They are comprised of
price assessments for "premiums" or surcharges paid over the
London Metal Exchange cash price to cover physical delivery
costs.
"The prices we give are open to interpretation, and
regulators could misconstrue that. There's really no incentive
whatsoever to report prices to a publication," another industry
source said.
Platts said that since around the time of the Libor
incident, they have seen one or two companies that have
established a policy of not contributing to metals benchmarks.
The trend has already been seen in natural gas, where some
energy companies, trade houses and banks have stopped submitting
data to PRAs. However, participation in oil
price benchmarks remains robust.
"It may be the transparency of the process that provides oil
market participants with a lot of confidence to report prices.
All stakeholders have a clear view of who is participating and
all the details around their transactions," said Dan Tanz, head
of editorial at Platts.
Metal Bulletin, which unlike Platts compiles benchmarks
exclusively for the metals markets, said a couple of companies
had stopped contributing since the Libor incident and the Platts
probe.
"One or two organisations have scaled back participation but
on the whole we have seen no material impact on our overall data
collection," said Raju Daswani, Metal Bulletin managing
director.
"There are major organisations that have set up internal
protocols that ensure that they send us a complete set of spot
market data rather than being selective."
Also adding pressure to traders are preliminary probes by
two U.S. regulatory bodies of metals warehousing businesses
owned by big banks and trade houses, following years of
complaints about inflated prices.
A Trafigura spokeswoman said the company has had
policies in place for several years on not contributing metals
or oil prices to PRAs. JPMorgan declined to comment
while Mitsubishi said the company allows its traders to
give contributions to reporting agencies.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with PRAs in providing news and price information to commodity
markets.