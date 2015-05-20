UPDATE 2-SunPower sees bigger-than-expected 2nd-qtr loss, shares fall
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
HONG KONG May 20 The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday a major issue for the exchange was to ensure it has influence in spot market trading in key commodities in coming years.
"Everybody thinks warehouses is a big issue for LME (London Metal Exchange). It is a very big issue for the LME. It is not a very big issue for the Hong Kong Exchange," Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd Chief Executive Charles Li said at a conference.
"It is a very big issue for Hong Kong Exchange to make sure in five years we will have influence in the spot market in iron ore, in coking coal, copper in rubber, in agriculture." (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Ed Davies)
May 9 U.S. solar company SunPower Corp reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Tuesday but forecast second-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
WASHINGTON, May 9 A bill to ease restrictions on energy development on U.S. tribal lands has a good chance of passing the Republican-controlled Congress this year, after several failed attempts since 2013, the chair of the Senate Indian affairs committee said.