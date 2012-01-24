LONDON Jan 24 The London Metal Exchange will hold a meeting in two weeks to discuss a recent board decision to raise trading fees that sparked a backlash from some members at the time it was announced.

According to a copy of an invitation seen by Reuters, the LME invited members to attend a briefing on February 7, saying it wanted to explain to them the rationale behind the fee hike.

"We have received representations from a number of member companies and we think it would be useful to hold a briefing session," LME chief executive Martin Abbott and LME chairman Brian Bender said in the invitation.

The LME, which has traditionally kept fees low for its member-owners, said in December it would introduce an exchange user fee that, according to Reuters calculations, would raise costs for some trades by around 1,000 percent.

The move sparked anger amongst some high-level members of the 130-year-old exchange, who said they were not consulted and who rallied their peers to try and persuade the LME board to head off the move.

"There are quite a few people angry with the executives so I guess the question is does the LME have a good story to tell when it comes to that meeting or does it fail to persuade the people that there is a convincing case? I'm not sure what the answer is," said a category two LME member.

The LME is currently considering takeover proposals from several bidders, and some members are concerned a new owner could hike fees at a time when their margins are being squeezed.