HONG KONG May 20 The London Metal Exchange said it has developed a new warehouse receipt system with a partner, which it intends to roll out globally.

"This system will make the whole process of warehouse storage, the audit and trailing of warehouse receipts much easier to understand and much more useful," LME chief executive Garry Jones told a conference.

He said the program could eventually be expanded to non-LME stocks of metals and also to other markets. The LME is fully owned by Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd.

