(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
By Melanie Burton
HONG KONG May 22 A recent entrant in Asia's
commodities markets, Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
is ramping up to take advantage of a commodities "supercycle"
that it says has at least another 30 years to run.
While some global banks have exited commodities due to more
stringent regulations, Westpac is setting itself to support a
deeper push into the region by its corporate customers, a senior
executive told Reuters.
"The commodity cycle is still in the supercycle phase. The
urbanization of Asia has not stopped - all we're getting at the
minute is a correction," said Paul Gardner, the bank's
Singapore-based Global Head of Structured Commodity Finance.
"When you're dealing with a 30-40 year window (of a bull
cycle), are you really late, or are you just coming to the party
at the right time? There were some major players who were in
very early and who are already gone."
Australia's No. 2 lender by market value has been setting up
a commodity trading desk in Singapore over the past 18 months,
to focus mainly on lending in metals, as its customers tap
Asia's construction boom.
It is also eyeing the changing diets of Asia's expanding
middle class to push into agriculture, and considering precious
metals.
Australian banks are are aiding the overseas expansion plans
of their corporate clients amid plunging commodity prices that
have killed a mining investment boom at home.
Westpac's commodities business across Singapore and Hong
Kong has grown to 10 in the past 18 months, including a metals
focused desk, bulking up its presence in Sydney and London,
Gardner said.
The bank also has a large energy and carbon trading team
offering derivatives and OTC swaps for hedging, mainly out of
its Sydney office.
"The brand is becoming more well known in Asia. The
importance of a strong balance sheet and credit rating is now
better appreciated by our clients."
The departure of some global banks and last year's commodity
financing scandal in China's Qingdao port that has hurt
liquidity have also opened up opportunities, Gardner said.
"Some players have exited, some lessons have been learnt.
We're able to benefit from all of that, through the increased
transparency and controls."
Westpac will offer financing for repos and prepayment
facilities and is seeing demand for dual currency loans in
China. It also finances commodity trading houses in the region
with working capital and for asset purchases.
The next step will be to expand into agriculture. Westpac
already has an office in Mumbai and a presence in Jakarta.
"People in China and India are looking to upgrade their
dietary protein element," Gardner said.
"On their doorstep is Australia and New Zealand, huge dairy
market, huge livestock market, reasonable sized grain market. It
makes sense that as our clients start to put more of their
livestock, dairy etc., into China, India and other Asian
countries, we should be there."
(Editing by Richard Pullin)