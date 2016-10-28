(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* tmsnrt.rs/2eTFy1c
* tmsnrt.rs/2eU7tOw
By Andy Home
LONDON, Oct 28 Volumes are falling. Discontent
is rising. Even the London Metal Exchange's (LME) new building
in Finsbury Square was a let-down.
Quite literally.
The LME ring, one of the last surviving relics of open
outcry trading, was temporarily banished to Chelmsford, east of
London, due to a "structural issue" in its new home.
It has, it's fair to say, not been a great year for the
venerable old dame of metals trading or for its Hong Kong
owners.
It remains to be seen what reception LME chief executive
Garry Jones gets when he addresses a black tie dinner on
Tuesday, the centrepiece of the annual get-together of the
global metals trading community. Frosty might be as good as it
gets.
Among the audience will be a smattering of brokers who are
so unhappy with the direction of travel they have asked former
LME executive Martin Abbott to study the potential for a new
metals trading platform.
The last hurrah of the old boys club or a new challenge to
the LME's still dominant but fraying franchise as setter of
global benchmarks for industrial metals pricing?
That remains to be seen but it is a symptom of the general
unhappiness simmering in the tight-knit LME brokerage community.
Expect the LME itself to talk of a brighter future, a gilded
path into the world of bullion trading early next year followed
by a roll-out of more products in the wake of this year's steel
scrap and rebar contracts.
But the LME still needs to stop a creeping rot in its core
offering if it is to fend off an increasingly aggressive
challenge from transatlantic competitor CME Group.
HANDS OFF OUR TOM
Some of the discontent among the LME fraternity is down to
bigger forces.
The metals markets are still reeling from the bursting of
the commodities supercycle bubble. It's no coincidence that the
last time LME volumes slumped this badly was back in 2001,
another year of collective hangover after the dot-com party.
The nature of trading is itself changing. The flash boys and
their algos now light up LME screens, playing virtual spoof with
each other across the three-month contracts.
The old brokerage model has become ever more concentrated in
the trading of spreads. The LME's multiple prompt date system is
still sufficiently weird and wonderful to withstand the
predatory robots.
The LME itself, however, has played a part in its own
misfortune.
Everyone knew that trading fees were going to go up after
the initial stand-still promised by Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing following its purchase of the LME in 2012.
But even exchange insiders will admit, albeit privately,
that the hikes on the short-dated carries, the heart of LME
spread trading, were a mistake.
Trading in "tom-next", the spread between tomorrow and the
day after, has been hit far harder than the headline figures
suggest.
The LME's reversal of fee hikes on such spreads, the
life-blood both of brokers and industrial users, was a case of
too little too late for some.
Meanwhile, its attempt to attract more liquidity by opening
up membership to new players and facilitating electronic trading
between the rolling three-month price and other spreads has
served only to antagonise further.
The first company to pick up the carrot of LME membership
was Jump Trading Futures, a Chicago outfit which describes
itself as having been "at the forefront of algorithmic trading
since its founding 15 years ago".
Exactly the sort of player feared by LME traditionalists and
the industrial supply-chain users who lend LME pricing its
real-world credibility.
FRAYING AT THE EDGES
The headline fall in trading volumes was 9.6 percent in the
first nine months of this year, not quite as bad as the near
11-percent collapse in 2001.
But 2001 was something of a one-off. The recent decline in
activity has been running for four years and this looks set to
be the second consecutive year of falling volumes.
Moreover, some contracts have been hit harder than others.
Cobalt trading has slumped by 63 percent, aluminium alloy by 46
percent and North American alloy by 40 percent.
The molybdenum contract has quietly given up the ghost and
died. The last activity was in June and any remaining stocks
have departed LME warehouses.
Now, none of these "lesser" contracts was ever going to set
the world on fire. You don't read a lot of front-page stories
about molybdenum.
But they are all products tailored specifically for
industrial rather than financial users, the bricks and mortar on
which the LME's credibility rests.
Is their precipitous decline a warning of the risks of
pursuing liquidity from proprietary electronic traders at the
expense of the market's industrial user backbone? There are many
who believe so.
SQUARING THE RING
What can the LME do to reverse the slide in volumes?
The two new steel contracts offer a potential way forward.
It's still early days and the memory of the failed billet
contract lingers, but the scrap contract in particular is
showing healthy signs of traction.
LME executives are running the rule over other potential new
contracts such as ferro-chrome, the sort of specialist metal
that reburnishes the exchange's industrial credentials.
The only problem is that these new steel contracts are plain
vanilla monthly futures contracts with no daily spreads and no
physical delivery. So too will be the next generation of
contracts to follow.
The same sort of contracts, in other words, offered by every
other big exchange, particularly the CME, which has been rolling
out new metallic products with increasing regularity. The most
recent, it is worth noting, is a North American aluminium alloy
contract.
It's the LME's labyrinthine spreads, which evolved from
industry's need to roll and adjust positions across odd dates,
that has been its unique selling point for so many years.
If it loses that differentiator, how well equipped is it to
resist the incursions of CME or, further down the line, from
Chinese exchanges such as the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
And at the centre of this unique date system sit a handful
of dealers in a ring of red leather seats.
The ring was displaced briefly in August by those
"structural" problems in the LME's new offices.
The fear among parts of the broking community is that it
will be displaced permanently by a different sort of structural
problem.
As for the LME, it has the unenviable challenge of squaring
its need to evolve and boost flagging volumes with the circle
that sits at its very heart.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)