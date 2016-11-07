(Repeats with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those
of the author, a columnist for Reuters)
By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 4 In the end it turned out all right
on the night.
There was no booing and no slow handclapping when Garry
Jones, chief executive of the London Metal Exchange (LME), rose
to address the exchange's annual black-tie dinner at the
Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
There had been considerable speculation as to what sort of
reception he would get after a year of falling exchange volumes
and a protracted dispute with brokers over trading fees.
But decorum was maintained and Jones was in conciliatory
mood, accepting with "some humility" that things hadn't gone "as
well as we hoped".
He and his boss, Charles Li of Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing (HKEx), then had to humbly listen as Michael
Farmer, guest speaker and copper market legend, spelt out
exactly why the exchange's traditional users are so unhappy.
Well at least the two sides can talk about their
differences, which as every counsellor will tell you, is the key
to resolving marital problems.
Four years on from the nuptials between HKEx and LME,
however, it is clear that relations need something of a reset.
Because, as Farmer pointedly noted, "there are many exchange
competitors and even some here in London who are waiting in the
wings and would be very happy to take over the mantle of the
LME" as global price setter for industrial metals.
WHOSE MARKET IS IT ANYWAY?
Michael Farmer is a member of Britain's House of Lords and
he has lorded it over the copper market for decades, most
recently through the Red Kite Group he co-founded.
He is the living embodiment of the type of trader-merchant
that has formed the back-bone of the LME since its inception in
the 19th century.
No better person, in other words, to articulate the
frustrations that have been simmering between exchange and users
over the last year.
And he didn't disappoint, highlighting three areas that
"need constant care and attention" if the LME is to retain its
historical relevance; fees, regulatory creep and the exchange's
embrace of new electronic players, particularly those of the
high-frequency variety.
It was the first and the third that elicited the most cheers
and applause in the Grosvenor's Great Ballroom.
The LME has reversed some of the fee hikes imposed at the
start of 2015, particularly those on the short-dated spreads.
But "many users will still find the cost of trading to be
high and I would strongly recommend the LME to consider further
reductions to attract liquidity back."
Faced with falling volumes, the LME has been trying to
entice more liquidity from proprietary electronic traders such
as Jump Futures, the Chicago algo house which has recently
become an exchange member.
Industrial users and brokers alike fear that such 21st
century incursions are themselves part of the problem.
Farmer's contention that high-frequency trading "could be
described as front-running", a now illegal practice of
prioritising in-house orders over those of the customer, is a
widely held view among LME brokers.
In short, according to Farmer, "an exchange, whose first
priority is to serve the needs of its users rather than its own
needs, will find that by so doing, it will be serving well its
own needs too."
Ouch!
FROM HONG KONG WITH LOVE
At the heart of this discontent sits the LME ring, one of
the last open outcry trading forums anywhere in the world.
The ring is still the fulcrum of the LME's uniquely peculiar
multi-date spreads and is the last human hold-out against the
algos and high-frequency traders that have come to populate
other parts of the LME ecosystem.
And HKEx' Li was at pains to point out that rather than
seeking to kill off such historical relics, the LME's "tradition
is why we're here".
Indeed, he came to London bearing a little gift of
reconciliation. HKEx likes the LME ring so much it has made a
replica one to grace its new Qianhai metals exchange in mainland
China.
It was a nice gesture.
But one that can't fully disguise the fact that HKEx has
struggled to fulfil its part of the marriage bargain by opening
up the Chinese mainland to LME players.
Spurned by China's Shanghai Futures Exchange, HKEx is now
having to creep onto the mainland, forming its own spot metals
platform and using its "Shield" warehouse certification
initiative as a proxy for full LME warehousing.
But then, as Li said, "things happen in China that we do not
fully anticipate and we do not fully control."
A NEW DAWN?
Of course, it's the things that the LME and its HKEx masters
can control that are the source of all the unhappiness back in
London.
The LME is showing signs of listening.
The incentives aimed at attracting electronic liquidity are
under review. If something similar is happening on
the fees front, the LME is not saying so publicly.
New contracts are being assessed, specifically ferro-chrome
and the much-touted metal of the future, lithium.
The problem for the LME is that it's not the only exchange
player launching new contracts.
CME Group was in town and announced the launch of
gold and silver spot and spread contracts, a grab for the same
bullion space targeted by the LME itself.
The U.S. exchange also announced the extension of its
physical delivery network to Asian locations for its lead
contract.
It's an increasingly aggressive challenge to the LME's
historical franchise.
It may not be the only one but there was no visibility this
week on the potential alternative metals trading platform being
studied by former LME executive Martin Abbott at the behest of
several LME brokers.
The best bit of news for the LME last week was the
confirmation it had received "Foreign Board of Trade" status
from the CFTC, allowing it to offer electronic trading and order
matching in the United States.
The CFTC had used the approval process to put pressure on
the LME to reform its warehousing network after a concerted
lobbying campaign by U.S. aluminium users unhappy with the long
load-out queues at Detroit.
The regulatory sign-off marks the closing of a particularly
painful chapter for the LME.
It's the next chapter, though, that will determine the
long-time success of the Hong Kong-London marriage.
The ever ebullient Li noted that the next Chinese zodiac
year is that of the rooster, which "tells us a dawn is coming".
But if it's to be a new golden dawn for HKEx and the LME, Li
would have heard enough this week to know that it might take
more than a replica ring in Qianhai to reset an increasingly
strained marriage.
(Editing by David Evans)