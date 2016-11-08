(Repeats MONDAY story)
By Andy Home
LONDON, Nov 7 Cautiously optimistic. That was
the consensus takeaway of the mood at LME Week, the annual
shindig of the industrial metals markets.
Looking at the screens this morning, you could well drop the
word "cautiously".
The LME metals are on a tear. Zinc and tin
have both recorded year-to-date highs, nickel is close
to doing so and even out-of-favour copper has hit its
highest level since March.
True, this may be down in large part to the Trump effect.
The U.S. elections were a hot topic last week, with analysts
near unanimous in their view that a Donald Trump win trading
strategy would be to buy gold and sell everything else.
So, with Hilary Clinton getting a weekend poll boost after
the FBI cleared her of wrongdoing over emails, this morning's
exuberance may be the flip side of that trade. Gold, it is worth
noting, has fallen.
But beyond the U.S. political noise, there was a feeling
that the cycle low may have passed for the industrial metals
complex.
China's early-year stimulus has been the big "bull" surprise
of 2016 and the tail winds are expected to carry through to next
year.
There is also a hopeful sense that Western investment money
is starting to flow again into commodities, joined this time
around by Chinese money.
Hey, and even if neither funds nor fundamentals are looking
that great, there is always the reliable fallback of divergence
between individual metals to generate a little bit of trading
excitement.
IT'S STILL ALL ABOUT CHINA
Global growth is expected to accelerate to 2.7 percent next
year from 2.2 percent this year, according to Grant Colquhoun,
group economist at the CRU research house.
It will be, he pointed out, the first acceleration since
2014 but, and it's an important but, "we're still stuck in a
slow-growth world".
So it's all down to China. Again.
The stimulus unleashed at the start of this year does, in
hindsight, appear to have coincided with the low point of the
LME base metals index in January.
Renewed economic pump-priming into infrastructure and
construction has, once again, turned metals demand expectations
on their head.
First-stage beneficiaries have been steel, iron ore and met
coal. The flow-through effects on second-stage metals such as
copper are still being felt.
And the broad view is that the stimulus tail winds will only
abate around the middle of next year.
After that, most analysts get a bit nervous.
"China is not out of the woods and I think real estate will
start to soften in Q2 and we could see lower prices in H2," was
the view of Ed Meir of INTL FCStone.
"Storm clouds are gathering" for 2018 agreed Jim Lennon,
consultant at Macquarie Bank.
"The further out you go, the more concerned you've got to
be" was the take of Goldman Sachs' Max Layton, talking
specifically about Chinese copper demand.
RETURN OF THE FUNDS
While the wheels of global economic growth still grind
slowly, a different sort of cycle appears to have passed an
inflection point.
After several years of absence the heavy fund hitters are
coming back to town.
Barclays Capital estimates that $62.3 billion of investment
flowed into commodities in the first nine months of this year,
exceeding the previous equivalent high seen in 2009.("The
Commodity Investor - Flow Analysis", Oct 21, 2016)
Most of it has hit the precious and oil markets in that
order. But in September itself over 80 percent of flows, or
around $9.5 billion, went into broad-based commodity indices
with a resulting trickle-down effect on base metals.
Outright price gains, a break-down in correlations between
commodities and other parts of the financial universe and
inflation hedging are all in the mix.
Paul Crone, founder of Critine Capital and speaking on the
"Investors in Metals" panel at the LME Seminar on Monday,
agreed.
"Investor interest appears to be turning", particularly in
the form of indices "as a long play", Crone said, although he
added the caveat that heavyweight funds are increasingly looking
for personalised investment baskets.
Chinese money is also on the move in the commodities space,
according to Li Gang, co-head of market development at Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing, speaking on the LME's afternoon Chinese
seminar.
Thwarted by the authorities' clamp down on stock market
trading and frustrated by the red-hot property markets in Tier 1
cities, many retail and not-so-retail investors are now looking
for a return in commodities, he argued.
Love them or hate them, and opinion is equally divided in
the metal markets, fund money has a track record of being ahead
of the curve when it comes to spotting inflection points.
Its return has, therefore, been taken as another positive
sign the worst might be over.
DIVERGENCE TO CONTINUE
Divergence between individual metals has been an overarching
theme this year and looks likely to continue.
Supply has been the key differentiator in 2016, with metals
such as zinc benefiting from raw materials famine and others,
particularly copper, struggling to cope with feast.
Everyone agrees that zinc's fortunes are beholden to
Glencore, which suspended 500,000 tonnes of mine capacity this
time last year. No-one agrees, however, on when it will reverse
those cuts.
Nickel's fortunes depend largely on the Philippines, where
the new administration has suspended several nickel mines and
threatened more with closure.
But given how low the nickel price has traded this year,
many will agree with Anton Berlin, marketing manager at Norilsk
Nickel, who told Bloomberg's Wednesday seminar that "there is
only one way to go, up, it's just a question of when".
Aluminium, according to Jorge Vasquez, founder of Harbor
Aluminum, will suffer from a rising surplus, record high stocks
and the increasing forced release of those stocks as financing
metrics become strained. Nobody rushed to contradict him when he
expressed that view at the LME seminar.
And as for copper, opinion remains as polarised as ever with
Goldman's Layton and Citi's David Wilson doing bear-bull battle
during the Bloomberg seminar.
A more unusual take on divergence was provided by Vanessa
Davidson, director of copper at CRU, who argued that demand
prospects for individual metals were also potential drivers of
divergence.
The lightweighting of vehicles has already benefited
aluminium over other materials and creeping electrification of
the global automotive fleet will boost both copper and lead, the
latter thanks to stop-start engine technology.
Zinc, by contrast, risks demand destruction if raw materials
constraint feeds through to ever higher prices with die-casting
and construction both at-risk sectors.
CRU's conclusion was that intensity of use becomes a key
source of divergence in a slow-growth global economy.
But then a more divergent commodity market, according to CRU
director Paul Robinson, "is good for institutions seeking
portfolio diversification."
In other words, thank heavens the funds are back!
