SYDNEY/LONDON Oct 20 As metals executives fly
into London for the industry's most glamorous week, its best
years may be over as sinking metals prices and rising costs tear
holes in budgets, and the industry epicentre heads east.
For decades, heavyweights in the metals business have met in
London each October to hammer out the ensuing year's terms of
trade, based around the London Metal Exchange (LME), a
137-year-old institution set up when the British Empire
controlled much of the world's trade.
It has grown into a glittering event. Brokerages and banks
hire out London's most exclusive nightspots, packing out Mayfair
hotels for a stream of parties around Tuesday's gala dinner at
the Grosvenor Hotel.
But as buying power moves to Asia - underlined by Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing Ltd's purchase of the LME two
years ago - this year's event looks more austere with some
parties cancelled or downscaled, and talk among particpants that
total numbers may be lower.
"I suspect numbers in London will have peaked last year or
will peak this year," said Jeremy Goldwyn, a director in charge
of Asian business for commodities broker Sucden, one of 10 firms
which still trade on the LME floor, Europe's last open outcry
ring.
In some ways the week is a victim of its own success. To
grow its brand, the LME began holding a dinner in Asia in three
years ago. The event attracted 1,500 guests this year, up 70
percent from 2013.
Competition is also coming from Shanghai's CESCO copper week
in late November, hosted by the Shanghai Futures Exchange and
the Chile-based Center for Copper and Mining Studies, which will
hold its third event this year.
"Some will need to be in London for physical terms
discussions. Some just like the prestige and some the shopping.
But many will say, why go to the effort and expense if we can
take more people to Hong Kong and still see clients at CESCO?"
said Goldwyn.
Organisers expect around 2,000 people to attend the
invitation-only LME dinner, in line with last year.
"We know that there are numbers of people not coming to
London because they're going instead to LME Week Asia," said
Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale in London. "It is of
no great surprise as Asia is now the centre of gravity of the
metals world."
The LME said the London event continues to be successful,
with the Asian event targetted at a more Asia-focussed audience.
"While there is some overlap between LME Week and LME Week
Asia, we believe that they complement rather than compete with
each other," said LME spokeswoman Miriam Heywood.
NO MONEY?
Just a few years ago, metals were the hottest pick for
investors, who piled into hard assets and helped to push copper
prices to a record above $10,000 a tonne in February 2011.
Now, copper has deflated to $6,600 with other metals mired
near the cost of production. Brokers have to cope with rising
regulatory costs and a hike in fees from 2015 as HKEx looks to
recoup its $2.2 billion purchase.
Banks such as Barclays and Deutsche Bank
have deserted the asset class and margin pressure on brokerages
suggests there may be more casualties - at least from the West.
But where the banks have pulled back, other with funds and a
lower regulatory burden, such as trade houses, have expanded.
"In terms of talks.. it does feel like the LME is a bit more
preliminary - setting out some feelers, and then deals are
struck later," said a source at a Singapore trading house in
Singapore who declined to be identified because of company
policy.
"In a way they can both be big. We will just have to party
more."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)