By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Angus Berwick
LONDON, Oct 12 Chile's government is not
planning for now to give more funds to state-run copper producer
Codelco, the world's No.1 supplier of the metal, having already
pledged $4 billion until 2020, its mining minister told Reuters
on Monday.
Codelco, though, has said it needs to invest $25 billion
over five years to dig deeper at new and existing sites and keep
production flowing.
"At the moment what is important is that Codelco is
sufficiently capitalised from year to year," Mining Minister
Aurora Williams said on the sidelines of LME Week in London.
"Over the five years the amount cannot exceed $4 billion,
since this is what is established in a law passed by the Chilean
congress."
Codelco hands it profits to the state, and is funded in part
by the return of some profit and in part by issuing debt. But
with copper prices at a six-year-low, the cash-strapped
government has so far promised just $4 billion in returned
profits between 2015 and 2020.
The government has pledged billions of dollars for an
overhaul of the education system and other social initiatives
and is reluctant to promise more funds to Codelco at a time when
the economy is struggling.
Williams said the only condition for Codelco to receive the
funds from the government was that its mining projects "keep
advancing". She added it was too early to say how the government
plans to help Codelco beyond the five-year period.
Mining firms globally have been hit hard by a slump in metal
prices, mostly due to an economic slowdown in China, which
accounts for half of the world's copper demand.
Copper makes up over half of Chile's exports, leaving it
more exposed than other Latin American economies to China.
Williams said she expected some producers to exit the
market, which would help lift prices that have roughly halved
from a 2011 high.
"We are not going to return to prices seen during the super
cycle, the recovery will be slow," she said. "We hope that by
the first quarter of 2017 the copper price will rebound to an
average of $2.5 (a pound)."
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was up
a percent at $5,323 per tonne at 1230 GMT on Monday. It hit a
record high above $10,000 per tonne in 2011.
Williams said Chile's copper output was expected to be
steady at 5.8 million tonnes this year, with production seen
rising by 3.8 percent in 2016.
