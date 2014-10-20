* Power, rail sectors seen solid, property slows
* Aluminium seen up 7-9 pct in 2015 vs 10 pct in 2014
* Tin demand at below 160,000 T vs just above 150,000
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 20 China's consumption of refined
copper is expected to rise at least 6 percent in 2015, roughly
in line with this year, supported by new investment in power
networks and demand from rail projects, analysts and industry
executives said.
An expected slowdown in new residential and commercial
building projects, however, could see an easing in consumption
growth for aluminium and nickel in the world's top metals
consumer.
Lead demand growth may also be trimmed by lower production
of electric bicycles, while tin demand should be supported by
chemicals and tin-coated steel plates makers.
China is expected to complete power network orders from its
2014 power plan next year, as well begin a new investment plan
for 2015, said a senior executive at a state-owned copper
producer.
The power sector is the country's top copper user.
Investment in new power networks had been expected to rise more
than 10 percent in 2014 fell 0.6 percent in the first half from
a year earlier, raising expectations that more orders would be
placed between the fourth quarter and early next year.
"In China, big (infrastructure) projects usually are started
in the third year of a government. Next year is the third year
to the current government," said the executive, who declined to
be named because he was not authorised to talk to media.
Rail project orders for power cables and wires have risen
since August and could stay strong next year, said a manager at
a large end-user of refined copper, who put consumption growth
at more than 7 percent next year.
This was above a forecast from state-back research firm
Antaike, which put consumption growth at about 6 percent in
2015, compared to an expected 6.7 percent-rise to 8.75 million
tonnes this year.
Growth could be capped by a fall in demand from
air-conditioners makers next year after they raised the output
in 2014, said Yang Changhua, senior analyst at state-backed
research firm Antaike.
China's still healthy demand rise could help copper prices
on the London Metal Exchange, three industry sources
said. A trader at a Chinese hedge fund expected the average LME
copper price to rise 5 percent next year from 2014.
PROPERTY DRAG
New property projects, which typically consume copper,
aluminium, zinc and nickel, are likely to slow next year, even
though banks have relaxed lending to some house buyers in the
past month, cutting existing stocks, metal industry sources
said.
For aluminium, demand from transport and power transmission
may rise next year, said an executive at a state-owned smelter
said, who asked not to be named.
Overall consumption of primary aluminium is likely to rise
7-9 percent next year from about 10 percent expected in 2014,
said the smelter executive and Wang Chunhui, analyst at
information provider SMM, who put consumption at 27 million
tonnes in 2014.
Production of primary aluminium may rise about 10 percent to
30-31 million tonnes next year due to new capacity. High output
and lukewarm demand may boost exports of semi-finished products.
A drop-off in new property projects could also affect demand
for zinc and nickel, which are used to coat some steel products
for the building sector. Zinc is also widely used in
infrastructure projects such as power networks and transport.
Antaike expects China's refined tin demand to be flat this
year, at just above 150,000 tonnes, and to rise slightly next
year due to steady demand from chemicals and tin plated steel
products used for packaging.
It expects China's refined lead consumption to rise 4
percent to about 5.1 million tonnes in 2015 from the year
before, compared with a 5-percent rise for 2014 as production of
electric bicycles starts to drop after a rapid rise in the past
few years.
