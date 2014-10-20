* HK-Shanghai link for shares due to be launched shortly
* HKEx wants to replicate that for commodities trading
* LME metal contracts seen eventually moving to renminbi
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Eric Onstad and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Oct 20 The Hong Kong stock exchange
(HKEx) said it aimed to create a link to trade commodities with
mainland China by adapting a share trading system with the
Shanghai Stock Exchange that is on the cusp of going live.
No firm date has been announced for the launch of the link
between HKEx and the Shanghai exchange, but sources have told
Reuters it is due to begin on Oct. 27.
Analysts have hailed the trading scheme as a milestone in
the opening up of China's capital markets, because it allows
foreign investors to trade in and out of Chinese stocks in real
time.
"If that works and is successfully launched in the coming
weeks, there's no reason not to believe you can replicate that
in the commodity space," HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on
Monday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd took an
expensive gamble in December 2012 by paying $2.2 billion to buy
the London Metal Exchange (LME) and diversify into commodities.
Expanding into China, which accounts for about 40 percent of
global copper demand and similar shares of other metals trade,
is a central strategy in making the LME profitable, officials
have said.
"If we are able to find a way to replicate Hong Kong
Shanghai Stock Connect in commodities, that will be a
transformation," Li told a seminar in London during LME Week,
the top annual gathering for the industrial metals sector.
"We have to create a platform in Hong Kong with products the
Chinese feel they can appreciate and identify with."
CHINESE CURRENCY EVENTUALLY
While there are many differences between the Hong Kong and
Shanghai markets, the link will make adjustments for 90 percent
of them, allowing investors on both sides to carry on trading
mostly as usual, Li said.
Eventually, the main industrial metals contracts on the
137-year-old LME will be denominated in the Chinese currency,
other speakers said.
Open interest originating from China in global industrial
metals markets has surged to about 22 percent from 7 percent in
2006, and it's likely that share could rise to over 50 percent
in coming years, said Michael Camacho, co-head of global
commodities at JP Morgan.
"I see no reason why we couldn't see a critical mass of
volume develop in what is the most important local currency," he
said.
Arthur Fan, chief executive of the commodities business of
Bank of China International, said the move to trading LME metals
in renminbi was inevitable. "It's not a matter of whether we
will see it, but when. It's a matter of timing."
HKEx already plans to launch "mini" contracts in copper,
aluminium and zinc based in renminbi, but the main LME contracts
in dollars still serve as global benchmarks, and it may take
time for those to change, said Rebecca Brosnan, head of Asia
commodities for HKEx.
The lot size for these contracts will be 5 tonnes, rather
than the 25 tonnes that trade on the LME.
The LME's new clearing house plans to add the Chinese
currency as acceptable collateral before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad; Editing by Jason
Neely and Jane Baird)