* Cash moly contract may attract speculators
* LME hopes cobalt will ramp up volumes
* Steel billet has seen no trades this year
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Oct 31 The London Metal Exchange is
likely to change its molybdenum contract from physical to cash
settlement in a bid to revive the moribund contract, but is
looking at ditching its failed steel billet futures, a source
close to the matter said.
The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for
industrial metals, is likely to stick with other thinly-traded
contracts such as cobalt and aluminium premiums, hoping they
will ramp up volumes, said the source, who is familiar with the
thinking of LME executives, but declined to be named.
"The LME has been in dialogue with the industry and are
looking to make moly cash-settled," the source told Reuters.
The move to a cash contract may help attract funds, which
prefer financial contracts, other trading sources said.
The LME declined to confirm the move, but said in a
statement: "With molybdenum, as with any other LME contract, we
are open to suggestions regarding the contract specifications
and are considering adjustments to maximise industry use."
Molybdenum, which can withstand extreme temperatures, is
mainly used in steel alloys, including so-called "superalloys"
for aircraft and military applications.
MOVE TO LONG-TERM CONTRACTS
Trading volumes in the LME moly contract, launched in 2010,
have totalled only 144 lots this year through September and did
not trade at all in August and September. Turnover dipped 7
percent last year to 356 lots.
"The (LME) moly contract was always going to be difficult,"
said a European physical trader who declined to be named.
The metal is largely a byproduct of copper, but producers
are only interested in hedging the red metal and not the
secondary product, the trader said.
Further dampening interest in the LME contract, the spot
physical market in the metal has dwindled in recent years, with
more business done in long-term contracts, he added.
Cobalt, another minor metal launched at the same time as
molybdenum, has fared a bit better, with 2,859 lots through
September, although that compares with 8,668 lots for all of
2015.
Using monthly averages, that's a decline of 56 percent this
year for the contract in cobalt, a byproduct of nickel also used
in steel alloys.
The LME is still optimistic, however, saying: "Cobalt is a
small market, but industry has been supportive in adopting LME
pricing, and we expect liquidity will develop further as market
users increasingly value our transparent pricing and
risk-management solutions."
DELISTING BILLET?
The LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.
, has had more success with its new cash-settled
contracts in steel scrap and rebar, which have seen volumes so
far this year of 20,782 lots and 5,394 lots respectively.
When they were launched last November, the LME decided to
stick with its physically-delivered steel billet contract to see
if there would be any arbitrage synergies.
That was not the case, however, and the billet contract,
launched in 2008, has not traded at all this year, after only 28
lots in 2015.
The industry source said the LME was considering delisting
the steel billet contract after it failed to gain any traction.
The exchange declined to confirm that, but said, "We are
pleased to see LME steel scrap and rebar volumes thrive ... the
success of these contracts suggests that the steel market
supports a cash-settled over a physically settled contract."
