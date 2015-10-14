By Fergus Jensen and Melanie Burton
| JAKARTA/MELBOURNE
JAKARTA/MELBOURNE Oct 14 A unit of China steel
producer Tsingshan Group is set to triple its capacity to
produce nickel pig iron in Indonesia as soon as May, an
executive said, as the Southeast Asian nation pushes to win more
profit from its mineral wealth.
Chinese stainless steel mills often feed nickel pig iron
into furnaces to strengthen their product as a cheaper
alternative to refined nickel.
That means increased Indonesian nickel pig iron output could
help pour cold water on remaining hopes for international nickel
prices to climb off six-year lows.
"By May next year, we'll have an installed capacity of
900,000 tonnes of nickel pig iron," Tsingshan Bintangdelapan
Group CEO Alexander Barus said in an interview late last week.
The expansion of its facility on the island of Sulawesi will
make the company the country's top producer of the nickel iron
feed. The plant has been operating at 60-70 percent of its
current capacity of 300,000 tonnes, said Barus.
The firm is developing three smelters at the site, which
once completed will have a combined annual output capacity of
1.2 million tonnes of nickel pig iron, containing 120,000 tonnes
of nickel. The group expects all three smelters to be completed
by June 2017. Other stakeholders include Hanwa Co Ltd
of Japan.
Output from the plant has already driven the Southeast Asian
nation to become the top supplier of the feed to China's vast
stainless steel sector in the wake of a ban on exporting mineral
ores that kicked in at the start of last year.
Indonesia had previously shipped nickel ore to Chinese
steelmakers, which used it to make their own nickel pig iron.
Growing smelting capacity is a rare piece of good news for
President Joko Widodo who has been struggling with faltering
economic growth and political infighting since taking power last
year, as his government has prioritised a drive to win bigger
returns from Indonesia's mineral resources.
While the ban was intended to boost Indonesia's profits from
its mineral wealth, miners and analysts had doubted the
viability of developing downstream mineral processing
facilities.
Barus said the timetable for expanding the project had not
been changed due to the low nickel prices, which this week stood
around $10,400 per tonne. He expects price to recover to
$12,000-13,000 in the next six months as the global economy
revives.
"We are producing at a loss now, but this is the way you
arrive at an area where in the future you are going to be
competitive," he said.
"For the time being we are sticking to our schedule."
