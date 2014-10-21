LONDON Oct 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) plans to launch so-called "mini" industrial
metals futures contracts on Dec. 1, HKEx Chief Executive Charles
Li said on Tuesday.
HKEx, which purchased the London Metal Exchange (LME) in
December 2002, has previously said it planned to launch
contracts in copper, aluminium and zinc this year, but this is
the first time the launch date has been announced.
Li announced the date during a speech at the LME Week
dinner, the largest annual gathering of the global industrial
metals sector.
The contracts have a lot size of five tonnes rather than 25
tonnes on benchmark contracts on the 137-year-old LME, the
world's biggest industrial metals market.
The contracts will be based on settlement prices of the LME
futures and settled in cash, not with physical metal like LME
contracts, and denominated in the Chinese currency.
The launch aims to capture the growing appetite among
investors in China for commodities trading and will offer
currency convenience for its Asia clients.
China is the world's largest industrial metals consumers.
