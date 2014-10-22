(Corrects date of takeover of LME in 2nd paragraph to 2012 from 2002)

LONDON Oct 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to launch so-called "mini" industrial metals futures contracts on Dec. 1, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on Tuesday.

HKEx, which purchased the London Metal Exchange (LME) in December 2012, has previously said it planned to launch contracts in copper, aluminium and zinc this year, but this is the first time the launch date has been announced.

Li announced the date during a speech at the LME Week dinner, the largest annual gathering of the global industrial metals sector.

The contracts have a lot size of five tonnes rather than 25 tonnes on benchmark contracts on the 137-year-old LME, the world's biggest industrial metals market.

The contracts will be based on settlement prices of the LME futures and settled in cash, not with physical metal like LME contracts, and denominated in the Chinese currency.

The launch aims to capture the growing appetite among investors in China for commodities trading and will offer currency convenience for its Asia clients.

China is the world's largest industrial metals consumers. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Williams)