LONDON Oct 12 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Limited (HKEx) said on Monday it plans to introduce
its second group of London metal mini futures contracts for
nickel, tin and lead, pending regulatory approval.
A timetable will be announced in due course, the exchange
said in a statement.
"The addition of the three renminbi-denominated mini metals
contracts will expand the range of commodities products HKEx
offers, broaden its base of potential market participants and
provide more arbitrage opportunities," HKEx said.
London aluminium, copper and zinc mini futures were
introduced in Dec 2014.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai, editing by Louise Heavens)