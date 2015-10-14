BRIEF-IF Bancorp Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017
LONDON Oct 14 Mining group Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has no plans to hedge its exposure to commodity markets even as energy and raw material prices tumble, intensifying an industry crisis.
Many miners are loathe to hedge or fix a forward sales prices because it can mean they lose out on profits if prices recover. However, as prices of many commodities have collapsed, the question of hedging has become more pertinent.
"Our structural position (on hedging) is very clear," Jean Sebastien Jacques, chief executive of copper and coal for Rio Tinto, said at a Bloomberg event that was part of the LME Week industry gathering.
According to Rio Tinto's 2014 annual report, the company's policy is to sell its products "at prices that reflect the value of our products in the market and not to enter into price hedging arrangements". (Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by David Evans)
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017
WASHINGTON, May 1 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp and its former chief financial officer have agreed to settle charges related to an alleged accounting scheme to artificially boost revenue and manipulate financial results, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.