* Establishing global benchmark a difficult undertaking
* Yuan-denomination problematic for foreign investors
LONDON, Oct 12 China's plan to launch an oil
contract to compete with world benchmarks could be a model for a
metals one, but Beijing's response to collapsing Shanghai
equities and a currency that cannot be freely traded worry
traders.
In the run-up to LME Week in London, starting on Monday, a
big talking point has been whether metals trading in Shanghai
could be opened up to foreign investors in an attempt to take
the benchmark role from the London Metal Exchange. China
consumes about half of global base metals output
The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) could as soon as this
month launch a global crude contract to compete with the
existing London Brent and the U.S. WTI
benchmarks.
It would be the first Chinese contract that allows direct
participation by international investors.
But many are sceptical because of the response of Chinese
authorities to the stock market crash in Shanghai which included
suspending trading of more than 1,000 firms.
"Chinese government intervention has got to stop and until
the day they realise that, international investors will be wary
of committing significant funds to Chinese markets," said Clive
Furness, managing director at consultants Contango Markets.
"They have probably put the cause of internationalising
their market back five years, establishing a global benchmark
contract is significantly more difficult than just calling a
contract global."
The oil contract is being launched in the free trade zone in
Shanghai being used to trial a number of economic and social
reforms and expected to emulate Hong Kong by 2020.
China has waived value-added-tax for settling the oil
contract, which will be run by a new unit of SHFE in the free
trade zone.
Its yuan denomination is a problem for foreign investors.
"If you take dollars in, you want to be able to bring
dollars out, you can't always do that without a freely
convertible currency," said Ashok Shah, investment director at
London & Capital.
"Allowing the yuan to float may be delayed a little, but it
will happen as it becomes more of a political objective."
A free yuan could allow international investors to more
easily trade copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel on SHFE.
That could damage trading of these metals also traded on the
LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which
is trying to increase trade to boost its revenues.
But some do not see a clear rivalry.
"Not everything is a threat to the LME, if westerners had
access to Shanghai, people would be able to arbitrage, which
would mean more business for the LME too," said Andy Gooch,
chief executive at Chinese securities firm GF Financial.
"But in the light of what has happened on equities in the
last 2-3 months in China, maybe the government is thinking that
they are not so keen to open up as quickly as they had thought
because they are uncomfortable with the volatility."
Both the LME and SHFE declined to comment.
