MELBOURNE Nov 3 After years of hard times, tin
miners say they are starting to see interest from investors as
global inventories fall and expectations grow that a wave of new
mine supply from Myanmar will tail off, tightening supply.
Private equity, funds and trade houses have begun to show
interest in small scale tin miners, industry sources said in
Melbourne this week. London Metal Exchange tin prices have
surged by more than 40 percent so far this year.
"Private equity is starting to appear in tin. They're all
starting to buy the stock drawdown, the lack of long term
supply," Peter Cook of Australian mid-tier miner Metals X
said on the sidelines of a tin industry conference.
Metals X has a tin mine in the southern Australian state of
Tasmania and plans to raise output by 70 percent to 12,000
tonnes a year in early 2018. It has a long term offtake deal
with the world's biggest tin producer, China's Yunnan Tin, for
half of its annual supply.
"We've been approached a number of times (by private
equity)," Cook said, adding that interest across the sector was
picking up. "They see that the tin price can explode from the
upside and they want a part of it."
In August, Canadian-listed Asian Mineral Resources
agreed to acquire Australia's Kasbah Resources, which
has a large undeveloped tin resource in Morocco. Swiss private
equity house Pala Investments will be a cornerstone investor.
The global tin market has been disrupted by a surge in
production from a tin mine in Myanmar, but investors are banking
on a shortfall as production drops sharply and on reports that
deposits may be depleted in two to three years.
London Metal Exchange tin stocks have slumped to the lowest
since 2004, at less than 3,000 tonnes, while LME tin prices
hit $20,895 a tonne this week, the most expensive since
Sept 2014.
Already, Australian miner Elementos Ltd is
negotiating an offtake with Thailand's Thaisarco for concentrate
from its Cleveland tin project.
"Suddenly there is interest," Christopher Dunks, Elementos
executive director, told Reuters.
"It's still a really hard environment to get financing, but
there are a handful of companies in the world that are seeing an
opportunity."
Metals X has funded its own expansion plans, including a
copper acqusition and expansion in gold. While it has eschewed
private equity for now, it hasn't ruled out a sale in future.
"There's always people showing interest. When commodities
get attractive people are always looking for the undervalued
opportunity."
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)