By Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 28 Funds are taking large stakes in
new, smaller, metal trading houses because they see potential
for lucrative earnings in the sector, which investors had
ignored due to poor returns.
The attraction of small trading outfits is their ability to
move quickly when a profit-making opportunity appears and to
trade typically in both physical and paper markets.
They can also take stakes in companies with high-quality
assets, should cash be needed, and use offtake deals - an
agreement to buy future output.
Among the new start-ups are Hartree, where private equity
firm Oaktree Capital has a large stake, and Concord Resources,
backed by commodities-focused Ospraie Management.
Surprisingly, these investments come at a time of low prices
for industrial metals such as copper and aluminium
, which hit 6-1/2-year lows in January this year and
November 2015 respectively.
The metals industry is gathering in London for LME Week,
with volumes on the London Metal Exchange tumbling as commodity
markets struggle to emerge from a global slump.
The main driver of lower raw materials prices is a slowdown
in economic and demand growth in top consumer China - behind the
supercycle that ran from 2002 to 2011 - as the country aims to
transition its economy away from manufacturing towards services.
Hartree Partners, founded by former Goldman Sachs
energy traders, expanded into metals with a handful of traders
in 2015.
"Hartree is a long-term investment for Oaktree Capital, they
are probably looking at metals and mining from a distressed
angle, getting ready to jump in when valuations come down," a
source close to the company said.
"They may accept lower returns to get in, but eventually
they would be looking for numbers near 20-30 percent."
Meanwhile, Concord Resources, which started to trade in
January and has 36 employees globally, is on track to sell just
below 1 million tonnes of refined metals this year.
This compares with volumes of 5.2 million tonnes of
non-ferrous refined metals traded by giant trader Trafigura in
2015, which retains a market share of 20-22 percent.
Dwight Anderson, founder of Ospraie, said larger trading
firms had lost their appetite for smaller deals and "created a
market opportunity for people who are customer-service focused,
client-focused on small tonnage".
PREPARED FOR RISK
Most of the new trading shops are run by ex-management teams
of larger merchants such as Noble, Gunvor and
Mercuria, which have decided to focus on higher-margin
commodities such as oil where volatility is rife.
"The downsizing of major trading houses means that new
entrants won't need to build new trading teams, they can use the
veterans' knowledge and connections," said Richard Jakob, client
partner metals, at recruiter Commodity Appointments.
Investors prepared to consider metals and accept higher
counterparty risks in the sector, which many firms and funds
have abandoned, could reap rich rewards.
"As a fund you can effectively borrow at zero and capitalise
or lend to a physical metals trading company and earn 11-12
percent," said Phillip Price, CEO at advisory firm Ferrometrics.
"That's a very nice return compared with something like
government bonds."
The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury bonds is less than 2
percent, while that on 10-year German Bunds is less than 1
percent.
Also helping the newcomers are banks exiting metals, partly
because of new regulations limiting their activities in physical
markets.
Private equity and hedge funds' appetite for commodities and
commodity assets - from copper mines to oil tankers - is not
new, as this has always been deemed crucial information that can
be used for punting in the futures market, and also as a means
of diversification away from public equities.
However, during the so-called commodity super-cycle, when
crude oil was above $100 a barrel and copper touched $10,000 a
tonne, credit costs for private equity entities were exorbitant
and often unmatched by profitability.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; Additional reporting by Pratima
Desai; Editing by Veronica Brown and Dale Hudson)