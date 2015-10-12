LONDON Oct 12 The London Metal Exchange has decided to hold back for now on pressing China for permission to open LME warehouses in the country, the CEO of the exchange's owner said on Monday.

"We have not made any substantial progress," Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , told a seminar during industry gathering LME Week.

A decision had been made not to "press on that" because they wanted to keep a good relationship with Chinese regulators and there were other priorities, he said. Opening storage depots in the world's top metals-consuming nation was still a long-term goal, he said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)