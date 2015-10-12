BRIEF-Financial & Investment Management Group reports 12.29 pct passive stake in Global Self Storage - SEC filing
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
LONDON Oct 12 The London Metal Exchange has decided to hold back for now on pressing China for permission to open LME warehouses in the country, the CEO of the exchange's owner said on Monday.
"We have not made any substantial progress," Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd , told a seminar during industry gathering LME Week.
A decision had been made not to "press on that" because they wanted to keep a good relationship with Chinese regulators and there were other priorities, he said. Opening storage depots in the world's top metals-consuming nation was still a long-term goal, he said. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely)
May 12 Financial & Investment Management Group, Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.