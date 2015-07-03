* Weak prices putting pressure on metals producers
* Focus on iron ore, aluminium and zinc
* Reporting season kicks off on July 8 with Alcoa
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 3 Investors in industrial metals
will keep a close watch on miners' results in coming weeks for
possible announcements of production cutbacks that could bolster
weak prices.
"What will be very important over the next few weeks is
whether we start to see some supply responses emerging during
the corporate results period," said Nicholas Snowdon, metals
analyst at Standard Chartered in London.
Iron ore, aluminium and zinc will get the most attention
after a slide in prices that is pressuring the bottom line of
some mining groups.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI shed more than half of its
value in the 12 months to April, but has since rebounded by
about 15 percent to $54.10 a tonne.
"Over the past six months Vale, BHP and Rio have
independently suggested either cuts to existing production,
holding back sales and/or the slower ramp up of growth volumes,"
Citi analyst Heath Jansen said in a note.
"Stronger guidance from the companies on volumes could
potentially drive lower volatility in the iron ore price."
On April 30, Brazil's Vale, the world's top iron
ore producer, said it was considering reducing forecast iron ore
production by up to 30 million tonnes over the next two years.
Rio Tinto is the second-biggest producer of
the raw material for making steel while BHP Billiton
is number three.
Among base metals, the main focus will be on aluminium and
zinc, analysts said.
"Aluminium tops the list in terms of potential and much
needed production cuts in the Western world. Also in the zinc
market, we're seeing zinc mine production growing at the fastest
pace in several years," Snowdon said.
"Given the positioning in base metals, which have swung
firmly to short side, if you do see some significant production
cut announcements, that could be a trigger for some short
covering," he added.
Top producer Rusal of Russia said in April it
might idle 200,000 tonnes of capacity while U.S. group Alcoa
said the month before it was reviewing 500,000 tonnes of
smelting capacity.
On Tuesday, Alcoa said it would permanently close its Pocos
de Caldas smelter in Brazil, which has capacity of just below
100,000 tonnes per year.
The plant, however, has been idle since May 2014 so the move
will not reduce current production levels.
Nickel is another candidate after prices on the London Metal
Exchange slumped this week to a six-year low of $10,795
a tonne, down by nearly half from a peak last year.
"We are deep into the all-in cost curves for metals, with
maybe the exception of copper," said Robin Bhar, head of metals
research at Societe Generale in London.
"But no one wants to be the first to cut because that hands
an advantage to the other producer. Everybody's looking over
their shoulders looking to see who will cut."
The reporting season of major mining and metals groups kicks
off on July 8 when Aloca posts second quarter earnings.
Reporting dates are below:
Date Company Report
July 8 Alcoa Q2 Financial
July 16 Anglo American Q2 Production
July 16 Rio Tinto Q2 Production
July 22 BHP Billiton Q4 Production (Apr-June)
July 24 Anglo American H1 Financial
July 30 Vale Q2 Financial
Aug 6 Rio Tinto H1 Financial
Aug 13 Glencore H1 Production
Aug 19 Glencore H1 Financial
Aug 25 BHP Billiton Annual Financial
Aug 27 Rusal Q2 Financial
