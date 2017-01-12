SYDNEY Jan 12 Metals analyst Duncan Hobbs has joined trader Concord Resources in London this month, Hobbs confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.

Hobbs worked as a metals analyst with Noble Resources in Singapore for three years, before he left the company in September.

Concord Resources, a privately held trading house, was set up by Dwight Anderson's Ospraie Management and private investors in London in late 2015 and is run by former Noble Group Ltd traders.

Hobbs has worked for Australia's Macquarie bank in London as well as zinc producer Nyrstar, Canadian engineering company Hatch and minerals consultancy CRU.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)