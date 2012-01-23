LONDON Jan 23 Weak demand and price
declines for metals in a lacklustre global economy will play a
role in pushing aluminium makers to continue cutting production
as well as encourage nickel and zinc producers to make cutbacks,
albeit on a smaller scale.
Aluminium producers, including Alcoa and Norsk Hydro
, have cut global capacity by around 1.3 million tonnes
after high power costs, combined with the sharp declines in
prices, left around one-third of the industry in the red.
"I would expect that the aluminium market may see this trend
(in cutbacks) continuing, though not accelerating, for a period
of time. But I don't see it spreading to other industrial metals
in any significant way," said Stuart Burns of online metals
journal MetalMiner.
Rising power costs for the energy-intensive metal played a
key role in closures of high-cost operations, some permanently.
Power accounts for 30 to 50 percent of the cost of producing
aluminium but is a smaller cost component for other metals.
The need for producer action in other metals also may be
less acute than feared late last year, when worries grew that
the euro zone crisis would spread, leading to a slump in metal
demand.
Of the industrial metals, nickel and zinc are also
vulnerable to cuts as they face sizeable surpluses, unlike
copper, which is set for another year of tight supply.
But their cutbacks may not turn out to be that significant.
On Friday, Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's
biggest producer of nickel and palladium, said it expected to
reduce output this year to adapt to a small decline in demand.
It said the reduction would be slight.
Higher-cost Chinese producers of nickel pig iron (NPI), a
lower grade of nickel used in stainless steel, will bear the
brunt of any cuts in that metal, particularly if prices
fall to around $17,000 a tonne.
But the pressure on them eased on Friday when the market rose
above $20,000 a tonne for the first time since late October.
These operations are very price-responsive and can switch back
to producing NPI very quickly when prices rise.
China is also eyed as the most likely source for curtailments
in zinc, because even the highest-cost western miners can make
money unless prices fall to $1,700-1,600 a tonne.
Even then prices for co-product silver could keep them
profitable, according to consultancy CRU Group. Zinc
traded at around $2,020 on Monday, far above that level.
So far Chinese zinc miners have continued to churn out
material, although they have refrained from selling all their
concentrates as they wait for better prices.
ALUMINIUM OUTPUT RISING
Of all the metals producers in China, aluminium smelters are
the most likely to cut production some time in 2012 because of
soft domestic demand and low prices, an analyst at a
foreign-invested investment fund in Shanghai said.
"Currently not many aluminium smelters are cutting
production, but the pressure of doing so could mount if prices
fall," the analyst said, estimating that such cuts could reduce
China's primary aluminium output by about 5 percent from the
December 2011 level.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China
produced 1.427 million tonnes of primary aluminium last month.
Companies globally are moving to add new low-cost aluminium
production capacity, even while cutting back high-cost plants.
"Aluminium got a bit of a boost from the production cuts
announced by Norsk Hydro and Alcoa, but those cuts are a drop in
the ocean compared with the new capacity that those companies
are bringing on stream," said Citigroup analyst David Wilson.
Alcoa may be shutting 531,000 tpy of capacity in North
America and Europe, but it is also due to start up 740,000 tpy
of new, cheap capacity in Saudi Arabia next year.
Norsk Hydro's 50 percent-owned Qatalum plant in Qatar,
meanwhile, is set to work at full capacity of 585,000 tpy for
the first time this year. At some point the company has plans to
double capacity at that operation.
In addition to new capacity, inventories remain at
elevated levels, with stocks in LME-registered warehouses at a
record above 5 million tonnes .
"While the announced (aluminium) production curtailments are
a good start to working off some of the large accumulated supply
overhang, we believe production cuts will have to be deeper and
last for longer than one year to see a sustained rebalancing of
the global market," Morgan Stanley said in a recent note.
"More specifically, Chinese production growth will need to
slow this year and next," it added.