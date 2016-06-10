LONDON, June 10 Pacorini Metals, owned by
Anglo-Swiss mining firm Glencore, is changing its name
to Access World as of July 1, 2016, the warehousing firm said in
a release on Friday.
"Increasingly we provide logistics services and warehousing
for a growing range of products including soft commodities,
lumber, paper and pulp, project cargo, ferroalloys and
concentrates," Pacorini Metals said. "We have taken the name
from our African business."
A U.S. judge said on Monday that Pacorini Metals USA Inc and
Glencore Ltd must face a private antitrust lawsuit accusing them
of trying to monopolise the market for special high grade zinc,
driving up its price. Both are units of Anglo-Swiss
mining company Glencore Plc.
