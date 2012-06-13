Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
LONDON, June 13 London-based metals hedge fund and physical trader Red Kite has hired Michael Jansen, who went on gardening leave from JP Morgan this week, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Jansen, who was also head of JP Morgan commodity research for Europe, Middle East and Africa, had been with JP Morgan for almost six years. He was previously a commodities analyst at National Australia Bank.
Jansen and Red Kite declined to comment.
CAQUETA, Colombia, June 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - S een from the air, muddy rivers snake through rolling forested hills stretching to the horizon in Colombia's southern province of Caqueta that for decades were rebel lairs and an epicentre of the civil war.