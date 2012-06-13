LONDON, June 13 London-based metals hedge fund and physical trader Red Kite has hired Michael Jansen, who went on gardening leave from JP Morgan this week, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Jansen, who was also head of JP Morgan commodity research for Europe, Middle East and Africa, had been with JP Morgan for almost six years. He was previously a commodities analyst at National Australia Bank.

Jansen and Red Kite declined to comment.