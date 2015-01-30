(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 30 Copper emerges as the apparent
bear stand-out in the latest Reuters poll of base metals
analysts.
What was once the darling of the investment community is the
only metal expected to average a lower price both this year and
next year relative to 2014.
Even lead, which has been left to wander in the wilderness
for many months, fares better over the same period. A
2.5-percent decline in 2015 is expected to be followed by a
7.1-percent rise in 2016.
Similarly with tin, where expectations of imminent deficit
and higher prices have been repeatedly frustrated. The median
forecast is for a price drop this year but for a recovery next
year.
Nickel, zinc and aluminium are the headline bull picks
thanks to a collective view that all, to varying degrees and at
varying speeds, are transitioning from chronic oversupply to
undersupply.
But a closer look at the details of the poll reveals that
even copper's prospects are not as gloomy as might be expected
from the current bear cocktail of China slowdown, surging supply
and dollar strength.
COPPER - DAMAGE DONE?
That's in large part down to the fact that the copper price
has already imploded in the first month of this year.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) is right now trading around the $5,450-per tonne level.
That's already significantly below the median 2015 forecast
of $6,372 per tonne. Indeed, it's below the most bearish
forecast of $5,542 from Goldman Sachs.
(All the poll forecasts, by the way, are for LME cash prices
but the spread differential is marginal relative to outright
pricing.)
Even as the market collectively braces for another potential
bear attack on the copper price, analysts are evidently
expecting some sort of rebound to justify average prices above
the current price action.
And higher prices still next year. The median copper
forecast is for $6,813 with Goldman again the most aggressive
bear at $5,825.
The reason for the tempering of bear views is a steady
trimming of the expected surplus in the copper market.
The median expectation is for excess supply of 221,000
tonnes this year and 200,000 tonnes next year. The 2015 figure
is down from 350,000 tonnes in the October poll, reflecting a
number of production downgrades from some of the world's biggest
miners.
Quite evidently copper's precipitous slide over the course
of January is likely to add a layer of price-related cutbacks
over the "normal" mine-planning announcements already made.
And 200,000 or so tonnes in the context of a
23-million-tonne market is within the statistical margin of
error. It's also a number that could be wiped out of real-world
market dynamics by any purchases from China's State Reserves
Bureau.
LEAD AND TIN - FRUSTRATED BULLS
Both lead and tin, the other bear picks this year, are
suffering from deflated great expectations.
Remember the e-bike excitement in the lead market a couple
of years ago? China's collective embrace of this new form of
transport was seen boosting battery, and therefore lead, demand.
Well, it did. But China, it turned out, could produce enough
lead and batteries to meet that demand.
The country that was supposed to drive the lead price higher
has been a net exporter, not an importer, of lead for the last
couple of years.
The collective disappointment still hangs heavy on the lead
price.
There's an interesting contrast between the median forecast
for a fall in average prices this year and the median
expectation the lead market will record a supply deficit of
20,000 tonnes.
Only next year do expectations of price and market deficit,
seen at a wider 70,000 tonnes, realign.
Tin has been a perennial disappointment for would-be bulls.
Structural supply deficit has been there on paper but curiously
not there in reality.
As with lead, tin's expected 3.4-percent price decline this
year reflects the hangover of bull spirits past.
But many analysts are hanging on in there for an eventual
price recovery in 2016, Standard Bank leading from the front
with the highest forecast for an average price of $28,000.
NICKEL AND ZINC - PATIENT BULLS
The two metals analysts really like for their bull
narratives are nickel and zinc.
And if you're experiencing a sense of deja vu at this point,
it's with some justification because both were favoured picks
last year as well.
Both enjoy a strong story-line of supply shortfall
resulting, in the case of nickel, from the removal of Indonesian
mine supply after the government's ban on exports and, in the
case of zinc, the closure of some of the world's biggest mines.
It's just a shame that neither lived up to its billing last
year.
The scale of alternative nickel ore supply from the
Philippines surprised on the upside. The scale of closures in
China's nickel pig iron sector (NPI), which depends on nickel
ore, surprised on the downside. Visible surplus in the form of
LME stocks, meanwhile, has simply gone on rising.
The bull story, though, has simply been rolled over to
another year. Everyone's betting that it's still a matter of
time before ore stocks in China get run down and NPI producers
bow to the inevitable.
Some of the previous exuberance may have gone, but the
median expectation is that nickel prices will rise 3.8 percent
this year and by a more spectacular 24.2 percent in 2016 as the
market tips into ever more significant deficit.
Zinc is following a similar pattern of great expectations
deferred. The giant Century mine, totemic of the bull narrative,
may have surprised everyone by eking just a bit more out of its
aging lodes but it will definitely close this year.
Analysts have accordingly reaffirmed their confidence in
zinc's upside potential. Indeed, with a median forecast for a
6.2-percent rise in price it is the bull pick of the core LME
metals for 2015.
That's because only one analyst out of 14 offering a market
balance view for this year, BMO Capital Markets, expects
anything but a deficit market.
ALUMINIUM - WHICH PRICE?
And then there is aluminium.
Dysfunctional aluminium poses something of a problem for
analysts because the price has split so drastically between LME
basis price and physical premium.
At over $500 per tonne in the North American market the
premium accounts for almost a quarter of the "all-in" price.
As such, the median forecast for a 3.7-percent rise in the
LME cash price this year may reflect no more than the consensus
view that the premium will also peak at some stage in 2015.
To what extent the "all-in" price is expected to change much
at all is therefore a moot point.
The consensus is that aluminium will record a widening
deficit over this year and next.
That should be supportive of price. But in this
through-the-looking-glass market, it's more a question of which
price?
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)