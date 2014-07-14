Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in metal refiners rise with Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gaining over 4 percent on optimism ahead of China GDP data due on Wednesday, several traders say.
China's economy probably steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed.
Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) is up 2.2 percent, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) gains 0.2 percent and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) is up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.