Reuters Market Eye - Shares in metal refiners rise with Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) gaining over 4 percent on optimism ahead of China GDP data due on Wednesday, several traders say.

China's economy probably steadied in the second quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed.

Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) is up 2.2 percent, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JNSP.NS) gains 0.2 percent and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) is up 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)