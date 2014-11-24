Reuters Market Eye - Tata Steel gains 2.5 percent, while Hindalco Industries is up 2.8 percent.

Sesa Sterlite surges 3.2 percent, while Jindal Steel and Power advances 2.5 percent.

Traders expect China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday to boost demand.

Prospects of further stimulus by China to support world's second biggest economy remain bright - analysts.

China currently consumes around half of the world's metals - World Bank Data.

Also, the European Central Bank indicates it would step up asset purchases to boost the euro zone economy.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)