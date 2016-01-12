(Repeats Jan. 11 column with no change to text. The opinions
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 11 For the suite of industrial
metals traded on the London Metal Exchange (LME) the new year
has started off where the last one left off.
Copper hit a fresh six-year low of $4,381 per tonne
on Monday morning. Last week it was zinc, with a low
print of $1,470.50 per tonne.
The consensus is for more of the same, a relentless
downwards grind, with one eye on gyrating Chinese stock markets
and the other on a sinking oil price.
China, of course, is why most of the LME metals are sliding
back towards financial crisis levels.
The historical reference point is telling. The demand shock
caused by the loss of growth impetus in the world's largest
buyer of all things metallic is analogous to the contraction in
global manufacturing that followed the financial meltdown of
late 2008.
The focus on the oil price is also logical, given energy is
a key cost input for all base metals production.
With no sign of any demand driver to replace the loss of
China, the focus is on supply and each metal's cost curve, a
moving target which, thanks to falling oil prices, is also
falling right now.
Not that supply cuts, whether voluntary or involuntary, will
generate a major turnaround in fortunes. But they can act as
powerful brakes within the general slide.
Supply dynamics fed price differentiation last year. While
all the LME metals ended 2015 lower than they started, the gap
between lead, which fell by only four percent, and nickel, which
slumped by 40 percent, was huge.
And supply dynamics will continue to determine relative
performance this year as well.
Because China's hard landing has caught each metal at a
different point of the supply spectrum, a natural fundamental
landscape that can be reshaped by producer cutbacks or the lack
of them.
LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL FOR ZINC AND COPPER?
At one end of the supply spectrum lies zinc.
It is ironic that after waiting years for the long-heralded
mine supply crunch to arrive, zinc bulls are now starting to see
it materialise at a time when demand woes are pummeling the
price.
Australia's giant Century mine, which came to epitomise
aging mines' prolonged death throes, has finally hauled its last
ore. So too has the Lisheen mine in Ireland.
Accentuating the hits to supply from these closures has been
Glencore's decision to mothball around 500,000 tonnes per year
of mining capacity, most of it in Australia and Peru, and
Nyrstar's suspension of its 50,000-tonne per year Middle
Tennessee mines.
The combined effect has been to tighten the raw materials
part of the supply chain to the point that smelter treatment
charges, the best indicator of the availability of concentrates,
have started to fall sharply.
That in turn has generated a reaction further down the
supply chain, with a grouping of Chinese smelters planning to
cut refined metal output this year by 500,000 tonnes in the face
of weakening conversion fees and weak outright prices.
Bullish may not be the word for it, given the overall state
of the metal markets, but zinc's supply picture is possibly the
least negative of the LME pack.
Copper's supply dynamics are more complex than those of
zinc, with unforeseen production hits and producer cutbacks
balanced against new mines and expansions of existing mines.
Take, for example, Canadian producer Imperial Metals, which
last week announced it is mothballing its Huckleberry mine in
British Colombia due to low prices. The resulting
20,000-tonne per year hit on supply, however, has to be seen in
the context of Imperial focusing its resources on ramping up the
new, bigger Red Chris mine in the same state.
That said, there are signs that the supply hits are starting
to outweigh the supply additions.
As with zinc the hardest evidence comes in the form of
concentrate treatment and refining terms.
The first major concentrates supply deal for 2016 shipments
was signed between Chilean miner Antofagasta and Chinese smelter
Jiangxi Copper.
The headline terms of $97.35 per tonne and 9.735 cents per
lb marked a significant decline from 2015's $107 and 10.7 cents,
attesting to lower than expected raw materials supply
availability.
For an explanation look no further than the supply growth
downgrades coming out from research houses such as Wood
Mackenzie. At the start of 2015 it was forecasting mine supply
growth of 6.4 percent in 2016. By the close of last year that
figure had been slashed to 1.4 percent.
And as with zinc, changes in the raw materials dynamic are
starting to run down the supply chain: witness the plan by
Chinese smelters to cut refined metal output by at least 350,000
tonnes this year.
OR AN ONCOMING TRAIN FOR NICKEL AND ALUMINIUM?
At the other end of the supply spectrum sit metals such as
nickel and aluminium.
Nickel got punished last year to the point that the current
LME price of $8,335 per tonne is already lower than the troughs
seen in 2008-2009.
It's not hard to see why. Not only is this market sitting on
huge stocks of metal, but there has been virtually no supply
reaction to such historically depressed prices.
Indeed, a new generation of mines, including the likes of
Ambatovy in Madagascar and Ramu in Papua New Guinea, is still
ramping up to full production.
All eyes and all bullish hopes rest on China's nickel pig
iron (NPI) sector, which faces the dual challenge of low prices
and reduced ore supply resulting from Indonesia's ban on exports
of unprocessed minerals at the start of 2014.
There have been NPI closures but the expected wholesale
collapse of the sector has not happened. With everyone else
hanging on in there expecting that it will, the net result is a
market still generating surplus units.
Lacking producer cutbacks, any rebalancing of nickel supply
is going to be a Darwinian battle for balance-sheet survival,
both in China and everywhere else.
The same might be said of aluminium, another metal burdened
by legacy stocks and continued over-production.
Alcoa announced last week it will close another U.S.
smelter, leaving Aluminum Company of America with only one
operating plant in America and even that, Massena West, only
thanks to an eleventh-hour rescue package from the state of New
York.
The loss of another 270,000 tonnes of aluminium from the
closure of the Warrick smelter, however, has done nothing to
help the price.
That's because global production was still growing at a
robust 6.3 percent in November last year thanks to 10-percent
growth in China.
Not that Chinese smelters aren't feeling the same financial
pain as their Western peers. Just that those hurting most are
being helped by local governments and by Beijing, the latter in
the form of "strategic" buying of unsold stock by the government
stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau.
The government seems to be tying the stocks purchases to
commitments to idle capacity but the reality is that what the
global aluminium market needs is lots of Chinese capacity to
close permanently. And that still looks a remote prospect.
BRAKING POWER
Lead and tin sit somewhere in the middle of the supply
spectrum, perhaps because in each market supply is an
accumulation of known unknowns.
In the case of lead this is down to the importance of scrap
in the supply chain. It accounts for a much higher percentage of
overall supply than in any other metal, which translates into a
much higher degree of opacity.
Tin is a market that has been chasing dreams of supply
deficit for many years. On paper supply has fallen short of
demand in eight of the last 10 years, according to industry
association ITRI.
The problem is that signs of that persistent deficit are
hard to find. Most recently, this has been down to the emergence
of a completely new tin supplier in the form of Myanmar.
Myanmar itself is a major puzzle. Lacking much information
on the tin sector in the country, the market has been scratching
its head as to how long the country's current production rates
can be sustained.
Either lead or tin could yet spring supply-side surprises.
The supply adjustment brakes are too concealed to allow much
inspection.
In the case of zinc and to some extent copper, the supply
brakes are starting to come on. That doesn't mean that prices
can't fall any further, it's just to say that supply is at least
showing signs of reacting to China's demand shock.
Nickel and aluminium, by contrast, are showing no signs of
supply reaction at all. Nickel is already experiencing a slow
motion price crash as a result. It's hard to argue that
aluminium isn't going to follow suit.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)